IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Live Streaming Info, telecast details, all you need to know

The Gujarat Titans host the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat has won three and stands sixth in the points table, while Delhi has won two and lost four of its six matches.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played on April 17, 2024.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match on April 16?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.