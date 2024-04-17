MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Live Streaming Info, telecast details, all you need to know

Gujarat has won three and stands sixth in the points table, while Delhi has won two and lost four of its six matches.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 14:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant has been incredible with his leadership skills and has made a solid comeback.
Rishabh Pant has been incredible with his leadership skills and has made a solid comeback. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rishabh Pant has been incredible with his leadership skills and has made a solid comeback. | Photo Credit: AP

The Gujarat Titans host the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat has won three and stands sixth in the points table, while Delhi has won two and lost four of its six matches.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played on April 17, 2024.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match on April 16?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

Gujarat Titans /

Delhi Capitals /

IPL 2024 /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Live Streaming Info, telecast details, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. Para-archer Sheetal claims silver at Khelo India National meet
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer fined for first slow over-rate offence against Rajasthan Royals
    PTI
  4. Best knocks in IPL run chases: Buttler’s pyrotechnics, Watson’s blitzkrieg and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Buttler century helps Rajasthan pull of heist against Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Live Streaming Info, telecast details, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Buttler’s century definitely in top five best innings I have ever seen, says Powell
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer fined for first slow over-rate offence against Rajasthan Royals
    PTI
  4. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Rinku Singh credits Gautam Gambhir for Sunil Narine’s transformation as ‘specialist opener’
    PTI
  5. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: I always kept believing, says Buttler after heroic hundred
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Live Streaming Info, telecast details, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. Para-archer Sheetal claims silver at Khelo India National meet
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer fined for first slow over-rate offence against Rajasthan Royals
    PTI
  4. Best knocks in IPL run chases: Buttler’s pyrotechnics, Watson’s blitzkrieg and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Buttler century helps Rajasthan pull of heist against Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment