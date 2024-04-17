MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zheng eases past Cîrstea in Stuttgart opener; Mertens to play Swiatek

Seventh-ranked Zheng will play either Marta Kostyuk or former champion Laura Siegemund in the second round

Published : Apr 17, 2024 09:21 IST , STUTTGART - 1 MIN READ

AP
China’s Qinwen Zheng celebrates after a point during her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix WTA tennis tournament first round match.
China’s Qinwen Zheng celebrates after a point during her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix WTA tennis tournament first round match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

China’s Qinwen Zheng celebrates after a point during her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix WTA tennis tournament first round match. | Photo Credit: AP

Zheng Qinwen eased past Sorana Cîrstea 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the Porsche Grand Prix on Tuesday despite a long journey from China to reach the clay-court tournament.

The seventh-ranked Zheng traveled from Changsha to Beijing and then on to Frankfurt before a final leg to Stuttgart, but showed little sign of jet lag as she wrapped up her win in 76 minutes.

Zheng will play either Marta Kostyuk or former champion Laura Siegemund in the second round.

Belgium’s Elise Mertens finished strongly to beat Tatjana Maria 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 to set up a match against two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the second round. Swiatek is bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova won between 2012-14.

Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová defeated Donna Vekić 6-4, 6-3 and will next face a Russian opponent — either Liudmila Samsonova or Anastasia Potapova — in the second round.

Earlier, Jasmine Paolini opened with an emphatic win, beating Italian compatriot and doubles partner Sara Errani 6-1, 6-0 in just 46 minutes. Paolini awaits the winner between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Ons Jabeur.

Czech teenager Linda Noskova upset the 10th-ranked Jeļena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1 for her third top-10 win this year. The 19-year-old Noskova next plays either Emma Raducanu or home favorite Angelique Kerber.

Eight of the top-10 ranked women are playing at the tournament.

Related stories

Related Topics

Zheng Qinwen /

Elise Mertens /

Marketa Vondrousova /

Ons Jabeur /

Emma Raducanu /

Angelique Kerber /

Jelena Ostapenko /

Iga Swiatek /

Maria Sharapova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zheng eases past Cîrstea in Stuttgart opener; Mertens to play Swiatek
    AP
  2. Rory McIlroy rejects rumors of blockbuster move to LIV Golf
    Reuters
  3. GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Play-In Tournament: LeBron James, Lakers edge Pelicans 110-106, to face Denver Nuggets in Playoffs
    Reuters
  5. GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Zheng eases past Cîrstea in Stuttgart opener; Mertens to play Swiatek
    AP
  2. Nadal happy to make winning return at Barcelona after injury layoff
    Reuters
  3. Nadal wins on injury comeback at Barcelona Open
    AFP
  4. Barcelona Open: Nakashima ousts Rublev in first round
    AFP
  5. Aryna Sabalenka to face good friend Paula Badosa in Stuttgart opener
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zheng eases past Cîrstea in Stuttgart opener; Mertens to play Swiatek
    AP
  2. Rory McIlroy rejects rumors of blockbuster move to LIV Golf
    Reuters
  3. GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Play-In Tournament: LeBron James, Lakers edge Pelicans 110-106, to face Denver Nuggets in Playoffs
    Reuters
  5. GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment