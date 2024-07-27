Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji’s first-round men’s doubles match at Paris 2024 Olympics was delayed on Saturday due to rain.

The Indian duo was supposed to face Frenchmen Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Court 12, one of the outside courts at Roland-Garros. The final call whether the match can be played or postponed to Sunday will be taken at 7:45PM IST.

Monfils replaced Fabien Reboul, who pulled out of the tournament due to injury.

READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for women’s 10m air pistol final, Rhythm finishes 15th

Bopanna, 44, is the oldest member of the Indian contingent. He is competing at the Olympics for the third time. His best performance is the fourth-place finish in mixed doubles from 2016 Rio Olympics where he paired up with Sania Mirza.

On the other hand, the 34-year-old Balaji is making his Summer Games debut.

Apart from Bopanna and Balaji, Sumit Nagal is also a member of the Indian tennis contingent.

Nagal takes on Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the first round of men’s singles.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS