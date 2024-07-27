Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji’s first-round men’s doubles match at Paris 2024 Olympics was delayed on Saturday due to rain.
The Indian duo was supposed to face Frenchmen Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Court 12, one of the outside courts at Roland-Garros. The final call whether the match can be played or postponed to Sunday will be taken at 7:45PM IST.
Monfils replaced Fabien Reboul, who pulled out of the tournament due to injury.
READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for women’s 10m air pistol final, Rhythm finishes 15th
Bopanna, 44, is the oldest member of the Indian contingent. He is competing at the Olympics for the third time. His best performance is the fourth-place finish in mixed doubles from 2016 Rio Olympics where he paired up with Sania Mirza.
On the other hand, the 34-year-old Balaji is making his Summer Games debut.
Apart from Bopanna and Balaji, Sumit Nagal is also a member of the Indian tennis contingent.
Nagal takes on Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the first round of men’s singles.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
- Showstoppers of Paris 2024
- India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
- Paris 2024: Athletics schedule
- Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE score: Lakshya Sen in action; Satwik-Chirag and Ponnappa-Crasto to play later
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2024: MBSG 0-0 DHFC; Aldered leads Mariners, Ashish comes close from free-kick
- SL vs IND LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka hosts India in Gambhir’s first game in charge; Toss soon
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji’s doubles match delayed due to rain
- ENG vs WI: Joe Root goes past Brian Lara to become seventh highest leading run-scorer in Tests
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE