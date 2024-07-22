Generali Open: Sumit Nagal wins first round, advances to Round of 16

India’s Sumit Nagal ousted Lukas Klein from Serbia from the Generali Open on Monday in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Nagal cliched the first 6-4 after a slow start to the game. However, Klein barely allowed the Indian to score in the second set, and even almost served him a bagel. The Serbian came back into the match by winning the second set 6-1.

The third set was more closely contested as both players were winning games alternately. Nagal broke Klein’s serve in the third set to bring the score 5-5.

The match went into a tiebreak which saw the Indian wrap up the game with a final score of 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3).

In the Round of 16, Nagal is slated to face Spain’s Pedro Martinez, who received a bye in the first round.

Sumit Nagal is set to represent India in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 in men’s singles. The tennis events are scheduled to take place between July 27 and August 4.