US Open 2024: Finalist Jannik Sinner given rest time and won’t compete in Davis Cup for Italy next week

U.S. Open finalist Jannik Sinner needs time to rest after Sunday’s final against Taylor Fritz in New York and will not compete in the Davis Cup Finals group stage next week in Bologna.

Published : Sep 07, 2024 18:58 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

AP
Jannik Sinner of Italy receiving treatment for an injury during the U.S. Open 2024.
Jannik Sinner of Italy receiving treatment for an injury during the U.S. Open 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

U.S. Open finalist Jannik Sinner needs time to rest after Sunday’s final against Taylor Fritz in New York and will not compete in the Davis Cup Finals group stage next week in Bologna, Italy captain Filippo Volandri announced on Saturday.

“As far as Jannik goes, who told us he was available for the latter stages of the competition in Bologna, in accordance with the federation leaders and his staff, we decided to relieve him of his call-up and allow him a full recovery,” Volandri said in a team announcement.

The top-ranked Sinner was exonerated in a doping case less than a week before the U.S. Open began. He beat Jack Draper in the U.S. Open semifinals on Friday.

Defending champion Italy will instead be composed of Matteo Berrettini, Matteo Arnaldi, Flavio Cobolli, Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli. Olympic bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti also needs rest and asked not to play, Volandri said.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz defeats Frances Tiafoe to book final clash with Jannik Sinner

Sinner led Italy to the title last year, posting wins over Novak Djokovic in both singles and doubles in the semifinals against Serbia and then earning the decisive point in the final against Australia by beating Alex de Minaur.

Italy opens against Brazil on Wednesday then faces Belgium on Friday and the Netherlands on Sunday.

Group play will also be contested in Valencia, Spain; Zhuhai, China; and Manchester, England.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the final eight in Malaga, Spain, Nov. 19-24.

Sinner was widely criticized when he opted out of the group phase in Bologna last year. The criticism was then quickly drowned out by praise when he led Italy to the title and then won his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in January.

