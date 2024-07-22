MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Nadal ‘not comfortable’ ahead of Olympics bid

Nadal went down to a straight-sets defeat in the Bastad Open to Portuguese journeyman Nuno Borges in his first final since capturing a 14th French Open in 2022.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 13:19 IST , Bastad - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Rafael Nadal during the Bastad Open in Sweden.
Rafael Nadal during the Bastad Open in Sweden. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Rafael Nadal during the Bastad Open in Sweden. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rafael Nadal will head to the Paris Olympics chasing a third gold medal but admitted his “level was so far from what it should be” after losing in the Bastad clay-court final on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Spanish great went down to a straight-sets defeat to Portuguese journeyman Nuno Borges in his first final since capturing a 14th French Open in 2022.

“The level was so far from what it should be. Probably the energy too,” said Nadal.

“It has been a long week with long matches. Even if my body, I don’t have damage, that’s important - but mentally and physically, I am not used to playing four days in a row and playing long matches.”

Nadal was playing his first tournament since an opening round exit at the French Open in May.

He skipped Wimbledon to focus on his clay-court bag of tricks ahead of the Olympics which are being played at Roland Garros, the site of 14 of his 22 Grand Slam triumphs.

At the Games, Nadal will be looking to add to his singles gold from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and doubles victory at Rio in 2016.

INTERACTIVE | India at Paris Olympics 2024 map, state-wise athlete distribution

As well as singles, in Paris he will team up with French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“I played the final, that’s a positive. I was able to play long matches without having an injury, that’s good,” added Nadal of his week in Sweden.

The former world number one has played just six tournaments in 2024 due to injury while his ranking has slumped to 261.

“In some way, I felt that I arrived here practising much better than what I played in the tournament during the whole week. That’s something that I am not satisfied with,” he explained.

“I arrived here with the feeling that I was playing a good level and I was not able to show that during the whole week. That is something that I am not happy with.

“Anyway it’s a final, so I can’t say it’s a bad result because it’s the first final since a long time ago. But I was not able to feel myself comfortable enough during the whole week to be satisfied with the week of tennis that I played.”

