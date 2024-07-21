Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of sailing events with date, IST timings and venues

The sailing events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from July 28 to August 8 at Marseille Marina in Marseille.
For the sailing events of Paris 2024, the Games will head to the Mediterranean. Marseille’s internationally renowned expertise in hosting and organising boat-related events, the city and its Marina offers a venue for sailing competitions with the Paris 2024 Games.
Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will take part in men’s and women’s one-person dinghy, respectively, in the waters of Marseille. Both will take part in their second Olympics.
SAILING SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS (All timings are in IST)
JULY 28
JULY 29
JULY 30
JULY 31
AUGUST 1
AUGUST 2
AUGUST 3
AUGUST 4
AUGUST 5
AUGUST 6
AUGUST 7
AUGUST 8
