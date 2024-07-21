Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of sailing events with date, IST timings and venues

The sailing events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from July 28 to August 8 at Marseille Marina in Marseille.

For the sailing events of Paris 2024, the Games will head to the Mediterranean. Marseille’s internationally renowned expertise in hosting and organising boat-related events, the city and its Marina offers a venue for sailing competitions with the Paris 2024 Games.

Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will take part in men’s and women’s one-person dinghy, respectively, in the waters of Marseille. Both will take part in their second Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES