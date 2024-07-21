MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of sailing events with date, IST timings and venues

The sailing events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from July 28 to August 8 at Marseille Marina in Marseille.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 21:14 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Nethra Kumanan in action. (File Photo)
Nethra Kumanan in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Nethra Kumanan in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The sailing events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from July 28 to August 8 at Marseille Marina in Marseille.

For the sailing events of Paris 2024, the Games will head to the Mediterranean. Marseille’s internationally renowned expertise in hosting and organising boat-related events, the city and its Marina offers a venue for sailing competitions with the Paris 2024 Games.

Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will take part in men’s and women’s one-person dinghy, respectively, in the waters of Marseille. Both will take part in their second Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

SAILING SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS (All timings are in IST)
JULY 28
15:43 Women’s Windsurfing
17:13 Men’s Windsurfing
19:05 Women’s Skiff
19:15 Men’s Skiff
JULY 29
15:45 Women’s Skiff
17:35 Men’s Skiff
19:13 Women’s Windsurfing
19:31 Men’s Windsurfing
JULY 30
15:43 Women’s Windsurfing
17:47 Men’s Windsurfing
19:15 Women’s Skiff
20:05 Men’s Skiff
JULY 31
15:45 Women’s Skiff
17:33 Men’s Windsurfing
18:20 Men’s Skiff
20:18 Women’s Windsurfing
AUGUST 1
15:45 Men’s Dinghy
18:13 Men’s Skiff Medal Race
18:33 Women’s Windsurfing
19:05 Women’s Dinghy
19:13 Women’s Skiff Medal Race
19:23 Men’s Windsurfing
AUGUST 2
15:35 Mixed Dinghy
15:45 Women’s Dinghy
17:33 Women’s Windsurfing
17:53 Men’s Windsurfing
19:05 Men’s Dinghy
AUGUST 3
15:45 Men’s Dinghy
17:55 Women’s Dinghy
19:15 Mixed Multihull
20:35 Mixed Dinghy
AUGUST 4
15:35 Men’s Dinghy
15:35 Mixed Multihull
15:43 Men’s Kite
16:03 Women’s Kite
18:05 Women’s Dinghy
20:35 Mixed Dinghy
AUGUST 5
15:33 Women’s Kite
15:35 Mixed Multihull
15:43 Men’s Kite
15:45 Women’s Dinghy
18:10 Men’s Dinghy
20:35 Mixed Dinghy
AUGUST 6
15:33 Men’s Kite
15:43 Women’s Kite
15:45 Mixed Dinghy
18:13 Women’s Dinghy Medal Race
18:35 Mixed Multihull
19:13 Men’s Dinghy Medal Race
AUGUST 7
15:43 Women’s Kite
15:53 Men’s Kite
18:13 Mixed Multihull Medal Race
19:13 Mixed Dinghy Medal Race
AUGUST 8
15:43 Men’s Kite (including Medal events)
16:43 Women’s Kite (including Medal events)

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Sailing /

Nethra Kumanan /

Vishnu Saravanan

