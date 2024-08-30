LIVE Transfer Deadline Day breaking news: Sterling to join Arsenal on loan; Updates on Chelsea’s deals with Sancho and Osimhen

Follow the transfer updates from around the world as the summer window slams shut in certain parts of the world today. Sportstar brings you latest developments of the moves as they happen.

Updated : Aug 31, 2024 01:04 IST

Jadon Sancho to move to Chelsea on transfer dealine day | Photo Credit: Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog for the real-time updates of the summer transfer window on the final day, the deadline day, with several players and clubs looking to wrap up transfers for at least the next six months.