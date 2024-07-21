Rowing events at the Paris Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 3.

All events will take place at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. The stadium, the first newly developed Olympic facility to be delivered in 2019, will host the rowing and canoe-kayak events.

According to the Paris 2024 website: “Designed by architects Auer+Weber+Assoziierte, the complex is structured around three core features of the Vaires-Torcy leisure base: the lake, the white-water stadium and the living area, which includes the new buildings with a landscaped roof that can be accessed for walks. The 4,400 sqm sports centre is comprised of the new white-water stadium and its two courses over 300 and 150 metres; the 2,200m rowing and sprint canoe-kayak course, equipped with a finishing tower; a sports medicine centre; a weight-training centre; various administrative spaces; a media centre; and a training and accommodation centre.”

India will have a single representative in the event in Balraj Panwar, who had narrowly missed out on an Asian Games medal in Hangzhou.

