Rowing events at the Paris Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 3.
All events will take place at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. The stadium, the first newly developed Olympic facility to be delivered in 2019, will host the rowing and canoe-kayak events.
According to the Paris 2024 website: “Designed by architects Auer+Weber+Assoziierte, the complex is structured around three core features of the Vaires-Torcy leisure base: the lake, the white-water stadium and the living area, which includes the new buildings with a landscaped roof that can be accessed for walks. The 4,400 sqm sports centre is comprised of the new white-water stadium and its two courses over 300 and 150 metres; the 2,200m rowing and sprint canoe-kayak course, equipped with a finishing tower; a sports medicine centre; a weight-training centre; various administrative spaces; a media centre; and a training and accommodation centre.”
India will have a single representative in the event in Balraj Panwar, who had narrowly missed out on an Asian Games medal in Hangzhou.
PARIS 2024 ROWING SCHEDULE (As per Indian Standard Time)
JULY 27
12:30 Men’s Single Sculls Heats
13:42 Women’s Single Sculls Heats
15:00 Men’s Double Sculls Heats
15:30 Women’s Double Sculls Heats
16:00 Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats
16:20 Women’s Quadruple Sculls Heats
JULY 28
12:30: Women’s Single Sculls Repechages
13:06: Men’s Single Sculls Repechages
13:40: Women’s Double Sculls Repechages
13:50: Men’s Double Sculls Repechages
14:00: Women’s Pair Heats
14:30: Men’s Pair Heats
15:00: Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats
15:30: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats
16:00: Women’s Four Heats
16:20: Men’s Four Heats
JULY 29
13:00: Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals
13:24: Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals
13:50: Men’s Pair Repechages
14:00: Women’s Pair Repechages
14:10: Lightweight Men’s Doubles Sculls Repechages
14:30: Lightweight Women’s Doubles Sculls Repechages
14:50: Men’s Quadruple Sculls Repechages
15:00: Women’s Quadruple Sculls Repechages
15:10: Men’s Eight Heats
15:30: Women’s Eight Heats
JULY 30
13:00: Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals
13:40: Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals
14:20: Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals
14:40: Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals
15:00: Women’s Four Repechages
15:10: Men’s Four Repechages
JULY 31
13:00: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C
13:12: Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final C
13:24: Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals
13:44: Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals
14:04: Men’s Pair Semifinals
14:24: Women’s Pair Semifinals
14:44: LWT Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals
15:04: LWT Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals
15:32: Men’s Quad Sculls Finals
15:44: Women’s Quad Sculls Finals
AUGUST 1
13:00: Women’ Single Sculls Semifinal
13:20: Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal
13:40: Women’s Eight Repechages
13:50: Men’s Eight Repechages
14:00: Women’s Double Sculls Finals
14:12: Men’s Double Sculls Finals
14:24: Women’s Four Finals
14:36: Men’s Four Finals
AUGUST 2
13:00: Men’s Single Sculls Finals
13:12: Women’s Single Sculls Finals
14:12: Men’s Pair Finals
14:24: Women’s Pair Finals
14:36: LWT Men’s Double Sculls Finals
14:48: LWT Women’s Double Sculls Finals
AUGUST 3
13:00: Women’s Single Sculls Finals
13:12: Men’s Single Sculls Finals
14:20: Women’s Eight Final A
14:40: Men’s Eight Final A
