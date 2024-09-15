Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch KBFC vs PFC; Preview; Head-to-head

PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters will open its Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a home match against Punjab FC at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Despite letting go of Dimitrios Diamantakos, the ISL’s top scorer last season, the Blasters scored plenty of goals in the pre-season in Thailand. In the Durand Cup, its Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui took the Golden Boot award, and Kerala’s new head coach Mikael Stahre will be hoping Sadaoui and Spaniard Jesus Nunez continue their fine form in the season-opener against Punjab.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 3

Kerala Blasters wins: 2

Draws: 0

Punjab FC win: 1

LIVE STREAMING INFO