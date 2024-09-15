Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch KBFC vs PFC; Preview; Head-to-head

PREVIEW
Kerala Blasters will open its Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a home match against Punjab FC at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.
Despite letting go of Dimitrios Diamantakos, the ISL’s top scorer last season, the Blasters scored plenty of goals in the pre-season in Thailand. In the Durand Cup, its Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui took the Golden Boot award, and Kerala’s new head coach Mikael Stahre will be hoping Sadaoui and Spaniard Jesus Nunez continue their fine form in the season-opener against Punjab.
Read full preview HERE
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 3
Kerala Blasters wins: 2
Draws: 0
Punjab FC win: 1
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match kicking-off?
Where can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match?
Latest on Sportstar
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 4: Indian men’s and women’s teams continue impressive run in Budapest
- La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe, Vinicius convert from the spot as Real Madrid notches 2-0 win against Sociedad
- Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad HIGHLIGHTS, La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe, Vinicius score from spot to guide Madrid to 2-0 win
- Premier League 2024-25: Late Christopher Nkunku strike hands Chelsea 1-0 win against Bournemouth
- BOU 0-1 CHE Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Nkunku scores late as Chelsea edges Bournemouth 1-0
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE