Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch KBFC vs PFC; Preview; Head-to-head

All you need to know about the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC to be played at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 07:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters players during their practice session ahead of their match against Punjab FC in Kochi on Saturday.
Kerala Blasters players during their practice session ahead of their match against Punjab FC in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu
Kerala Blasters players during their practice session ahead of their match against Punjab FC in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu

PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters will open its Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a home match against Punjab FC at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Despite letting go of Dimitrios Diamantakos, the ISL’s top scorer last season, the Blasters scored plenty of goals in the pre-season in Thailand. In the Durand Cup, its Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui took the Golden Boot award, and Kerala’s new head coach Mikael Stahre will be hoping Sadaoui and Spaniard Jesus Nunez continue their fine form in the season-opener against Punjab.

Read full preview HERE

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 3

Kerala Blasters wins: 2

Draws: 0

Punjab FC win: 1

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match kicking-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 15 at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Where can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.
The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Kerala Blasters /

Punjab FC /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2024-25

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

