NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will certainly have a pep in its step ahead of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season. It ended a 10-year wait for silverware after the Highlanders clinched Durand Cup 2024, beating the might of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final.

In the ISL, NEUFC has always fallen short and failed to make the final in the past decade. Its best finish came in the 2020-21 season, when the side finished third and bowed out in the semifinals stage. That year, Gerard Nus was at the helm for the first half. He was succeeded by Khalid Jamil, who took the side to its only second last-four appearance.

At the end of the 2022-23 season, the club finished last on the points table - the third time it has languished at the bottom in the history of the league.

A look at NorthEast United’s points table finishes in the ISL over the years:

2023-24 - 7th

2022-23 - 11th

2021-22 - 10th

2020-21 - 3rd

2019-20 - 9th

2018-19 - 4th

2017-18 - 10th

2016 - 5th

2015 - 5th

2014 - 8th

Soon enough, experienced administrator Mandar Tamhane, a key cog in Bengaluru FC’s machinery for a decade, was brought in as NEUFC’s CEO. Days after his appointment, Tamhane roped in the services of Spaniard Juan Pedro Benali to be the next head coach.

In his debut season, Benali had a sub-par outing, guiding the Highlanders to a seventh place finish. However, his heroics in the Durand Cup might have restored the fandom’s faith in him.

The no-nonsense Juan

“This was a transition year for me as a coach to learn about Indian Football, to know what players here think, how they play. It wasn’t easy for the players too, to make them understand what we want from them. This is the era to be really hungry, to put our stamp in the league. Next season is win, win, win,” a visibly settled Benali had said at the end of last season.

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) head coach Juan Pedro Benali (2L) with NEUFC CEO Mandar Tamhane (C), team captain Michel Zabaco (L), goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh (R) and striker Parthib Gogoi during a press conference ahead of the 11th season of the Indian Super League (ISL). | Photo Credit: PTI

Benali comes off as a no-nonsense man, someone who will take shots at you without qualms, and for good reason. The Spaniard, so far, seems to have the habit of calling a spade a spade. This is the same coach who had asked, quite sternly, Igor Stimac to visit the ISL games when the former India coach had denigrated the quality of the league.

During the ISL media day in Kolkata, the NEUFC coach was heard saying how the Durand Cup trophy is in the past, and that the upcoming ISL season is a new story. And, with that kind of talk and brand of football, a new story may well be written in the club’s history.

Speaking about the kind of football Benali likes to play, it would be best described as ‘direct’. The wingers in his team, the likes of Thoi Singh, Jithin MS, and Parthib Gogoi do not shy away from beating their man and cutting inside the box to deliver that final ball.

NEUFC under Benali likes to crowd the opposition box at every given opportunity, or make sure at least one white shirt is always lurking if there’s a chance to be finished.

Expected finish - 6th

While the fans of the Highlanders may still be living on a high after the Durand Cup victory, the Indian Super League will be a different ball game altogether.

Last season, NEUFC almost snuck into the top six, just one point shy of Chennaiyin FC which took that spot on the points table.

One area which Benali and Co. might have to work on is seeing off games. The side played out the most number of draws (8) last season. In five out of these matches, NorthEast United had scored first.

If the defence stops leaking in goals and the lead is maintained, then NEUFC can certainly make it to the playoffs.

Players to watch out for

Guillermo Fernández

If there is one person who could potentially end up as NorthEast United’s top-scorer this season, it is this centre-forward from Spain. Fernandez is an omnipresent figure inside the opposition box who has an innovative bone in his body. In the Durand Cup, he emerged as the second-highest goal scorer, netting five times in six appearances.

Guillermo (left) celebrates winning the Durand Cup 2024 with NorthEast United FC, beating Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Alaeddine Ajaraie

The 31-year-old from Morocco is also another newcomer in the NorthEast camp that has made his presence felt. The forward loves to take a shot from outside the box and has a great first touch. These qualities have already been displayed by the player during the Durand Cup, a tournament in which he scored thrice and assisted two times in five appearances.

Parthib Gogoi

From the U-20 Indian team that clinched the SAFF Championship in 2022, this will be Gogoi’s third season with NEUFC. Last campaign could be called his ‘breakthrough’ season after the winger from Assam collected nine goal contributions in 17 appearances.

North East United forward Parthib Sundar Gogoi (11) celebrates after scoring a goal in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu

Transfer rating - 6/10

NorthEast United has made serious moves in modifying its attack, bringing in Ajaraie and Fernández but its defensive signings reek of lack of ISL experience, with Ankith P, Robin Yadav (both defenders) and Mayakkannan Muthu (defensive midfielder) arriving at the club.

Of the three, only Robin Yadav played in the ISL last season and that might prove to be an issue for the Highlanders.

However, Manolo Marquez, the current Indian men’s National team head coach, had once created leaders from young defenders at Hyderabad FC, with Akash Mishra and Nikhil Poojary being two crucial members of his ISL-winning team in 2022.

Benali might look to take a leaf out of that book to get the best of his squad this season.