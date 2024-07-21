Follow the process and medal will chase you at Paris Olympics, says Indian women’s archery team coach

Indian women’s team head coach Poornima Mahato advised Indian archers to follow the proccess rather than running after a medal at the Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to begin on July 26.

She banked on the experience of veteran archer Deepika Kumar to have a nerveless tournament.

For the first time in 12 years, India will be sending a full six-member archery contingent to the Olympics, making them eligible to compete in all the five events at the Paris Games.

This was made possible after the Indian men and women secured the team quotas based on the updated world rankings.

The last time India fielded a six-member team at Olympics was in London 2012 where they competed in all the four events. The mixed team event was introduced in the last Olympics in Tokyo.

India has never won a medal in archery at the quadrennial extravaganza.

Deepika, who made a comeback after giving birth to her daughter in December 2022, will compete in her fourth Olympics on the trot, having made her maiden appearance in London 2012.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur will make their Olympic debuts, while for Pravin Jadhav, it will be his second successive Games after Tokyo.