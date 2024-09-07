MagazineBuy Print

US Open finalist Fritz and semifinalist Tiafoe not on the American roster for the Davis Cup

The Americans are in a round-robin group that includes Chile, Germany and Slovakia. The top two countries in each of four groups will advance to the Davis Cup Finals on November 19-24.

Published : Sep 07, 2024 23:01 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

AP
Fritz defeated Tiafoe in five sets on Friday night in the first U.S. Open semifinal between two American men in 19 years.
Fritz defeated Tiafoe in five sets on Friday night in the first U.S. Open semifinal between two American men in 19 years.
Fritz defeated Tiafoe in five sets on Friday night in the first U.S. Open semifinal between two American men in 19 years. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz and semifinalist Frances Tiafoe were not on the Davis Cup roster submitted by the United States for the country’s group-stage matches next week.

Brandon Nakashima, Mackie McDonald, Reilly Opelka, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram were the players the U.S. Tennis Association announced Saturday for the competition that starts Tuesday in Zhuhai, China.

The Americans are in a round-robin group that includes Chile, Germany and Slovakia. The top two countries in each of four groups will advance to the Davis Cup Finals on November 19-24 in Malaga, Spain.

Fritz defeated Tiafoe in five sets on Friday night in the first U.S. Open semifinal between two American men in 19 years.

Fritz will face No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy for the title on Sunday. Sinner is not on Italy’s Davis Cup roster for the group stage.

