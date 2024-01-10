MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2024: Djokovic, Swiatek confirmed as top seeds

World No. 1 and 10-time winner Djokovic leads the men’s field followed by Carlos Alcaraz, who missed last year’s edition due to an injury.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 14:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) have been confirmed as the top seeds in men's and women's singles, respectively for this year's Australian Open.
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) have been confirmed as the top seeds in men’s and women’s singles, respectively for this year’s Australian Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) have been confirmed as the top seeds in men’s and women’s singles, respectively for this year’s Australian Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be the top seeds in men’s and women’s singles, respectively at this year’s Australian Open, the tournament organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

This year’s Australian Open will be held from January 14 to 28.

READ | WTA, ATP to restrict number of evening matches to curb late night finishes

World No. 1 and 10-time winner Djokovic leads the men’s field followed by Carlos Alcaraz, who missed last year’s edition due to an injury. As the top seed in Melbourne, Djokovic has a 42-0 win-loss record.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, two-time runner-up, and Italy’s Jannik Sinner have been seeded third and fourth respectively and thursday’s draw ceremony will decide in which half of the draw will fall.

In women’s singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is the second seed behind World No 1 Swiatek while last year’s runner-up Elena Rybakina and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff are third and fourth seeds, respectively.

MEN SEED WOMEN
Novak Djokovic (SRB) 1 Iga Swiatek (POL)
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 2 Aryna Sabalenka
Daniil Medvedev 3 Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
Jannik Sinner (ITA) 4 Coco Gauff (USA)
Andrey Rublev 5 Jessica Pegula (USA)
Alexander Zverev (GER) 6 Ons Jabeur (TUN)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
Holger Rune (DEN) 8 Maria Sakkari (GRE)
Hubert Hurkakz (POL) 9 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)
Alex de Minaur (AUS) 10 Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)
Casper Ruud (NOR) 11 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
Taylor Fritz (USA) 12 Zheng Qinwen (CHN)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 13 Liudmila Samsonova
Tommy Paul (USA) 14 Daria Kasatkina
Karen Khachanov 15 Veronika Kudermetova
Ben Shelton (USA) 16 Caroline Garcia (FRA)
Frances Tiafoe (USA) 17 Ekaterina Alexandrova
Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 18 Victoria Azarenka
Cameron Norrie (GBR) 19 Elina Svitolina (UKR)
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 20 Magda Linette (POL)
Ugo Humbert (FRA) 21 Donna Vekic (CRO)
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 22 Sorana Cirstea (ROU)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 23 Anastasia Potapova
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 24 Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 25 Elise Mertens (BEL)
Sebastian Baez (ARG) 26 Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 27 Emma Navarro (USA)
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 28 Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Sebastian Korda (USA) 29 Zhu Lin (CHN)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 30 Wang Xinyu (CHN)
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 31 Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 32 Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

