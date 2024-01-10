Australian Open 2024: Djokovic, Swiatek confirmed as top seeds

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be the top seeds in men’s and women’s singles, respectively at this year’s Australian Open, the tournament organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

This year’s Australian Open will be held from January 14 to 28.

World No. 1 and 10-time winner Djokovic leads the men’s field followed by Carlos Alcaraz, who missed last year’s edition due to an injury. As the top seed in Melbourne, Djokovic has a 42-0 win-loss record.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, two-time runner-up, and Italy’s Jannik Sinner have been seeded third and fourth respectively and thursday’s draw ceremony will decide in which half of the draw will fall.

In women’s singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is the second seed behind World No 1 Swiatek while last year’s runner-up Elena Rybakina and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff are third and fourth seeds, respectively.