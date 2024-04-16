MagazineBuy Print

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid LIVE score, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Updated : Apr 16, 2024 23:45 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Atletico Madrid earned a 2-1 UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final first-leg victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, surviving a late onslaught from the visitors.
infoIcon

LINEUPS

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel (gk), Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Can (c), Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi, Fullkrug

Atletico Madrid: Oblak (gk), Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Molina, Llorente, Koke (c), De Paul, Azpilicueta, Morata, Griezmann

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg kick-off?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, April 17, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund
Where to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg?
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.

