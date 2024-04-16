Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid LIVE score, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

LINEUPS
Borussia Dortmund: Kobel (gk), Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Can (c), Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi, Fullkrug
Atletico Madrid: Oblak (gk), Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Molina, Llorente, Koke (c), De Paul, Azpilicueta, Morata, Griezmann
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg kick-off?
Where to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg?
