Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid LIVE score, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel (gk), Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Can (c), Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi, Fullkrug

Atletico Madrid: Oblak (gk), Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Molina, Llorente, Koke (c), De Paul, Azpilicueta, Morata, Griezmann

When and where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg kick-off?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, April 17, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund

Where to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.