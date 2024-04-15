MagazineBuy Print

Ankle injury rules Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller out of Champions League match against Atletico Madrid

Haller scored a late goal in Dortmund’s 2-1 loss at Atletico in the first leg, but got injured early in the team’s Bundesliga win at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 17:42 IST , Dortmund - 1 MIN READ

AP
Dortmund coach Edin Terzic talks to Sebastien Haller after being replaced following an injury, during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzic talks to Sebastien Haller after being replaced following an injury, during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic talks to Sebastien Haller after being replaced following an injury, during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Atletico Madrid with a recurrence of his left ankle injury.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said Monday that Haller “injured his ankle again unfortunately. He will now have complete rest for a week. There will be a final diagnosis on Saturday to determine the downtime a little more precisely. We assume he won’t be available for two to three weeks.”

Haller scored a late goal in Dortmund’s 2-1 loss at Atletico in the first leg on Wednesday but got injured early in the team’s Bundesliga win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

ALSO READ | UEFA Champions League: Bayern forward Coman ruled out for quarterfinal against Arsenal

He recovered from a left ankle injury to play for Ivory Coast at Africa Cup of Nations – scoring in the final to win the title – but returned with a recurrence of the injury and made only substitute appearances for Dortmund until getting his first league start since mid-September on Saturday. He had to go off in the ninth minute.

English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens also went off with a back problem but Terzic said he “already feels better and we hope he can take part in training with us.”

Jadon Sancho missed the trip to Monchengladbach with illness but was back with his teammates on Sunday and looked set to return to the squad for Atlético.

Related Topics

Sebastien Haller /

Borussia Dortmund /

Atletico Madrid /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24

