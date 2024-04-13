UEFA Champions League: Bayern forward Coman picks up injury against Cologne, doubtful against Arsenal

Bayern Munich was dealt with an injury blow when its forward Kingsley Coman was carried off the field during their Bundesliga match against Cologne at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The French winger, within four minutes of the second half, looked to have pulled up a muscle as he was seen clutching his right groin. He was then supported off the field by Bayern’s medical staff, with Jamal Musiala replacing him.

Coman, who had scored the winning goal for the Bavarian in their 2019-20 Champions League final, is thus likely to be unavailable for their return leg in the quarterfinals of UCL, against Arsenal this season.

ALSO READ: Griezmann at the double as Atletico recovers to outclass Girona in La Liga

In the first leg, he had come off the bench – a match Bayern drew 2-2 against the English opponent.