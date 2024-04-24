Medvedev hoping for more clay success with Simon in his corner

Daniil Medvedev believes the addition of Gilles Simon to his coaching team can help him understand clay better as the world number four looks to build confidence on his least favourite surface ahead of the French Open starting next month.

Medvedev has won 18 of his 20 titles, including the 2021 U.S. Open, on hardcourts, with a grasscourt crown that same year at the Mallorca Open. He won his lone claycourt trophy at the 2023 Rome Masters in the lead-up to Roland Garros.

Medvedev, who was runner-up at the Australian Open in January, did not have a great start to the claycourt season after losing early in Monte Carlo this month.

However, he said he could see improvements in his game under Simon, who won five tour-level trophies on clay.

“He tries to bring something to my game, which maybe I thought of, but didn’t understand how I should bring it on the court,” Medvedev told reporters at the Madrid Open.

ALSO READ | Djokovic mulls going without coach after 20 years as a professional

“He explains how I can do it and for me then it’s important because during the match you don’t have time to think too much. It’s more of a reaction. So I have to be smart to not overthink what he says. Overthink it in practice, maybe, but not during the match.

“I feel like in Monte Carlo, because we talked a lot about playing ... I maybe thought too much about ‘OK, next shot, what do I do?’ Where I actually had to play more.

“It’s very interesting and for the moment it’s working great. I’m looking forward to learning more things.”

Medvedev begins his Madrid campaign against Christopher O’Connell or Matteo Arnaldi.