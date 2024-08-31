MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka shrugs off late start to battle past Ekaterina Alexandrova

Australian Open champion Sabalenka’s game went off the rails amid a string of unforced errors and the second-seeded Belarusian dropped the opening set in 33 minutes.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 12:10 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka celebrated after beating Ekaterina Alexandrova in the latest-starting match in US Open history.
Aryna Sabalenka celebrated after beating Ekaterina Alexandrova in the latest-starting match in US Open history. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka celebrated after beating Ekaterina Alexandrova in the latest-starting match in US Open history. | Photo Credit: AP

Last year’s runner-up Aryna Sabalenka overcame a shaky display after the latest start to a match at the US Open 2024 for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 third-round win over 29th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sabalenka and Alexandrova walked onto Arthur Ashe Stadium with fans still catching their breath after Alexei Popyrin upset defending champion Novak Djokovic late on Friday night, and the duo began their match only at 12.08 am.

The previous latest recorded start at the tournament came in 1987, when Gabriela Sabatini and Beverly Bowes took to the court at midnight and wrapped up in 90 minutes.

A quick finish seemed unlikely after Australian Open champion Sabalenka’s game went off the rails amid a string of unforced errors and the second-seeded Belarusian dropped the opening set in 33 minutes.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Coco Gauff solves Elina Svitolina test to reach third round

“I don’t know what I did, I was just trying to stay low, put as many balls as I can back on that side. She played incredible tennis in the first set. It was really tough to change it,” Sabalenka said.

The 26-year-old quickly found her groove and broke for a 3-1 lead in the next set and never looked back thereafter, levelling the contest with a breathtaking display of power to overwhelm her spirited Russian opponent.

“I’m really happy I was able to turn around this match and get this really difficult win,”Sabalenka added.

Sabalenka was surprisingly broken after going up 5-0 in the decider but she promptly delivered the knockout blow to a fading Alexandrova with a backhand winner to delight the crowd that stuck around.

“Thanks so much for staying that late,” Sabalenka said as the clock neared 2 am.

