MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri win with respective partners; Sriram Balaji exits

Bopanna also won in the mixed doubles with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi, beating Germany’s Tim Puetz and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in the opening round.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 09:59 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden also moved to the third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria from Argentina.
Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden also moved to the third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria from Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden also moved to the third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria from Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti advanced to the men’s doubles third round of the US Open 2024 with a hard-fought win over 15th seeds Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Roger here.

The Indo-French pair defeated the USA-Dutch team 4-6 6-3 7-5 in the second round that lasted two hours and five minutes on Friday.

This is only the second time that Bhambri has reached the third round at a Grand Slam, having reached the same stage at the Australian Open back in 2014.

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden also moved to the third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria from Argentina.

Bopanna also won in the mixed doubles with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi. Seeded eighth, they won 7-6 (7) 7-6 (5) against Germany’s Tim Puetz and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in the opening round.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic crashes out of US Open 2024 after losing to Alexei Popyrin

However, another Indian in the fray, N Sriram Balaji and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi exited the US Open after losing to Michael Venus of New Zealand and Neal Skupski of Great Britain.

The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 in the second-round match that featured just one break of serve in the second set.

In total, Venus and Skupski received seven break points, and converted one, while Balaji and Andreozzi failed to capitalise on their lone opportunity for a service break.

“The first step is to consistently play at this level. It’s starting from here. Now the next step is to get my ranking higher slowly,” Balaji told PTI, reflecting upon his campaign.

“Game wise I’m feeling confident and moving in the right direction. I also have to keep working on certain aspects of my game and keep getting better. This year the main difference was a coach/trainer travelling with me almost every other week, thanks to the doubles program,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Yuki Bhambri /

N Sriram Balaji /

Rohan Bopanna /

US Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 3, LIVE updates: Sheetal Devi in action, Indian events, latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra’s chase for Mount 90 hobbled by injury but summit in sight
    Abhishek Saini
  3. US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri win with respective partners; Sriram Balaji exits
    PTI
  4. Transfer Deadline Day, Premier League 2024-25: Full list of player transfers, money spent, club-wise ins and outs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 3, LIVE Medals Table: India in 17th with four medals, China leads with 12 golds
    Aneesh Dey _11547
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri win with respective partners; Sriram Balaji exits
    PTI
  2. Novak Djokovic crashes out of US Open 2024 after losing to Alexei Popyrin
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Wang Yafan knocks out veteran Victoria Azarenka to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe exacts revenge on Ben Shelton in all-American five-set epic
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff solves Elina Svitolina test to reach third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 3, LIVE updates: Sheetal Devi in action, Indian events, latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra’s chase for Mount 90 hobbled by injury but summit in sight
    Abhishek Saini
  3. US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri win with respective partners; Sriram Balaji exits
    PTI
  4. Transfer Deadline Day, Premier League 2024-25: Full list of player transfers, money spent, club-wise ins and outs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 3, LIVE Medals Table: India in 17th with four medals, China leads with 12 golds
    Aneesh Dey _11547
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment