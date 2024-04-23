MagazineBuy Print

Djokovic mulls going without coach after 20 years as a professional

The 24-time Grand Slam title-winner ended a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month following his third-round exit at Indian Wells.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 18:46 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic ended a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month following his third-round exit at Indian Wells.
Novak Djokovic ended a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month following his third-round exit at Indian Wells. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic ended a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month following his third-round exit at Indian Wells. | Photo Credit: AP

World number one Novak Djokovic is considering going without a coach after 20 years in professional tennis, the Serb said after receiving the top men’s honour at the Laureus awards.

The 24-time Grand Slam title-winner ended a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month following his third-round exit at Indian Wells.

He had former doubles world number one Nenad Zimonjic with him at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month, but the 36-year-old is pondering whether to navigate this late stage of his tennis career by himself.

READ | Laureus Awards 2024: Djokovic and Bonmati win top honours

“I am considering whether I should or shouldn’t have the coach,” Djokovic said on Monday. “I had a really good time with Zimonjic... we’re talking about continuing. Let’s see, I’m going to make the decision in the next period.”

“It’s not like I think I don’t need a coach at all. I think there’s always value in having that quality team... But I think I’m in the stage of my career where I can afford to maybe think having no coach is also an option.”

Djokovic also confirmed that he will skip the Madrid Open. “I’m preparing my body to be ready particularly for Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Olympic Games and U.S. Open. That’s the most important block of the year for me.

“I’m intending on playing in Rome. This year has been a bit different for me, the start - I’m still finding my best level of tennis. Hopefully that can still come in Roland Garros,” he said.

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Goran Ivanisevic /

Indian Wells

