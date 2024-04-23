MagazineBuy Print

Laureus Awards 2024: Djokovic and Bonmati win top honours

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady handed Djokovic his fifth Laureus award after the top ranked tennis player enjoyed a remarkable 2023.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 07:51 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic poses for the media after winning “Sportsman of the year 2024” at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic poses for the media after winning “Sportsman of the year 2024” at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic poses for the media after winning “Sportsman of the year 2024” at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain’s World Cup winning midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the Sportswoman of the Year, while Serbia’s Novak Djokovic captured the top men’s honour at the Laureus awards ceremony on Monday.

Bonmati, who has cemented her place at the top of women’s football by winning FIFA’s The Best, Ballon d’Or and World Cup MVP among other accomplishments, made her way on to the stage for a second time on Monday as the Spanish women’s football team were named Team of the Year, the first female squad to win the award.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady handed Djokovic his fifth Laureus award after the top ranked tennis player enjoyed a remarkable 2023. The Serb equalled Margaret Court’s all time record haul of 24 Grand Slam titles after winning U.S. Open last September.

Djokovic contested all four major finals in 2023, also winning the Australian and French Opens. He was the runner-up at Wimbledon.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has taken La Liga by storm in his first season with Real Madrid, was named the Breakthrough Player of the Year, the first footballer to win this award.

ALSO READ | Nadal to play for Team Europe at Laver Cup 2024

Gymnast Simone Biles won Comeback of the Year award after winning four gold medals at last year’s world championships, her first international event since competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Biles headed to the Tokyo Games eyeing a record haul of six gold medals but returned home with just a silver and a bronze after suffering a crisis of confidence that saw the American drop out of multiple events due to “the twisties”, a type of mental block where gymnasts are disoriented.

Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast with 37 world and Olympic medals, then took a two-year break from the sport to protect her mental health before making her triumphant comeback last year.

The Laureus World Sports Awards nominees are selected by the global media, while the winners are determined by the 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy. The awards have been presented annually since 2000.

List of winners:
World Sportswoman of the Year: Aitana Bonmati
World Sportsman of the Year: Novak Djokovic
World Team of the Year: Spain Women’s Football Team
World Breakthrough of the Year: Jude Bellingham
World Comeback of the Year: Simone Biles
World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Diede de Groot
World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Arisa Trew
Laureus Sport for Good: Rafa Nadal Foundation

