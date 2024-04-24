MagazineBuy Print

South Asian Triathlon Championship: Contingent of 33 to represent India

A 33-strong Indian challenge will take part at the South Asian Triathlon Championship, a sprint race comprising 750m swim, 20km cycling and a 5km run, in Pokhara, Nepal.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 13:11 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pragnya Mohan after winning the South Asian Triathlon Championship in 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Pragnya Mohan after winning the South Asian Triathlon Championship in 2021. | Photo Credit: @pragnyamohan/X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pragnya Mohan after winning the South Asian Triathlon Championship in 2021. | Photo Credit: @pragnyamohan/X

The experienced duo of Adarsh Muralidharan Sinimol and Pragnya Mohan will spearhead a 33-strong Indian challenge at the South Asian Triathlon Championship to be held alongside the Asia Triathlon Cup in Pokhara, Nepal on April 27.

Pragnya had won her third straight South Asian title in the last edition while also taking the ninth spot in the women’s overall category.

Maharashtra duo of Sanjana Joshi and Mansi Mohite, who bagged silver and bronze respectively behind Gujarat’s Pragnya last year, are a part of 13 Indian athletes in the women’s field.

Services’ Muralidharan Sinimol, who finished third last year and was the winner in 2022, will headline a 20-member strong Indian challenge in the men’s field that includes the Manipur duo of Telheiba Soram and Kshetrimayum Kabidash Singh.

The competition is a sprint race comprising 750m swim, 20km cycling and a 5km run.

Indians in fray:

Men’s squad:
Telheiba Soram, Kshetrimayum Kabidash Singh, Tushar Deka, Anagh Wankhade, Parth Sankhla, Angad Ingalekar, Abhishek Modanwal, Ankur Chahar, Parth Mirage, Krishiv Patel, Koushik Vinayak Malandkar, Sai Lohitaksh Kd, Dev Ambokar, Raj Kumar Pawar, Puskar Das, Vishwanath Yadav, Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol, Ankan Bhattacharjee, Arnab Bhattacharya, Safa Musthafa Sheick.
Women’s squad:
Durvisha Pawar, Dolly Devidas Patil, Dhriti Koujalgi, Rama Sonkar, Heny Zalavadiya, Prerana Sravan Kumar, Riddhi Kadam, Sanjana Joshi, Snehal Joshi, Mansi Mohite, Nafisa Millwala, Pragnya Mohan, Punam Biswas.

