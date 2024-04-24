South Asian Triathlon Championship: Contingent of 33 to represent India

The experienced duo of Adarsh Muralidharan Sinimol and Pragnya Mohan will spearhead a 33-strong Indian challenge at the South Asian Triathlon Championship to be held alongside the Asia Triathlon Cup in Pokhara, Nepal on April 27.
Pragnya had won her third straight South Asian title in the last edition while also taking the ninth spot in the women’s overall category.
Maharashtra duo of Sanjana Joshi and Mansi Mohite, who bagged silver and bronze respectively behind Gujarat’s Pragnya last year, are a part of 13 Indian athletes in the women’s field.
Services’ Muralidharan Sinimol, who finished third last year and was the winner in 2022, will headline a 20-member strong Indian challenge in the men’s field that includes the Manipur duo of Telheiba Soram and Kshetrimayum Kabidash Singh.
The competition is a sprint race comprising 750m swim, 20km cycling and a 5km run.
Indians in fray:
Men’s squad:
Women’s squad:
