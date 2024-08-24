MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jamaican sprinter Bromfield speaks out about online abuse

The 26-year-old world and Olympic medallist has been harassed on social media by Jamaicans who called her a “sell-out” because she dates the American sprinter, even posting death threats.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 11:54 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jamaica’s Junelle Bromfield competes in the mixed 4x400m relay heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Jamaica’s Junelle Bromfield competes in the mixed 4x400m relay heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Jamaica’s Junelle Bromfield competes in the mixed 4x400m relay heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield has spoken out about the abuse she suffered during the recent Paris Games over her relationship with newly crowned Olympic 100 metres champion Noah Lyles.

The 26-year-old world and Olympic medallist has been harassed on social media by Jamaicans who called her a “sell-out” because she dates the American sprinter, even posting death threats.

“I honestly thought we were past colorism in Jamaica especially as a nation that is filled with Black people,” Bromfield said in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday.

“I have been getting cyber bullied for weeks and when it gets talked about I’m a liar,” she added, in the post that included several screen shots of the abusive comments.

“I could go off ranting but I’m just here to tell all the girls/women on my profile that you’re beautiful no matter your shade, shape or size, and for the little Black girls don’t wait on anybody to tell you that your beautiful to believe it.”

ALSO READ | Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Tebogo tops 200m, Wanyonyi on fire in mixed night for Olympic champs

Bromfield, who has dated Lyles since 2022, failed to progress beyond the semi-finals of the women’s 400m in Paris. She was a part of Jamaica’s 4x400m relay team that won silver at the 2022 world championships and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lyles has spoken out in Bromfield’s defence, saying in an Instagram post last week that even more impressive than her athletic accomplishments has been “how she’s dealt with the pure disrespect and hatred towards her from her own country.

“This woman has been attacked by people who have never met her, heard her name before, never seen her smile, or heard what she believes in,” he wrote.

Several Olympians replied to Bromfield’s post in support on Friday.

“Thank you for using your platform to share this,” wrote Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas. “WE know you are one of the most beautiful ladies on the track, but what’s even more important is how much you shine as a person and how you light up a room.”

Olympic women’s long jump gold medallist Tara Davis-Woodhall added: “THEY WISH THEY COULD BE YOU.”

Related Topics

Jamaica /

Paris Games /

Noah Lyles

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uruguay suspends all football activity over Nacional Izquierdo’s health
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho could become world-class, Ten Hag says
    Reuters
  3. Jamaican sprinter Bromfield speaks out about online abuse
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 346/6, trails by 102 runs; Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sabalenka ready to take care of business at U.S. Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Jamaican sprinter Bromfield speaks out about online abuse
    Reuters
  2. How Julius Yego’s advice helped Neeraj Chopra throw 89.49m to secure second place in Lausanne Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Tebogo tops 200m, Wanyonyi on fire in mixed night for Olympic champs
    AFP
  4. Has Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Diamond League Final 2024 to be held at Brussels?
    Team Sportstar
  5. How close is Neeraj Chopra to 90m mark? Full list of javelin throws upto Lausanne Diamond League, best performances, year-wise progression
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uruguay suspends all football activity over Nacional Izquierdo’s health
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho could become world-class, Ten Hag says
    Reuters
  3. Jamaican sprinter Bromfield speaks out about online abuse
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 346/6, trails by 102 runs; Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sabalenka ready to take care of business at U.S. Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment