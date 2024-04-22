MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Forest requests PGMOL release VAR audio from controversial Everton defeat

Nottingham Forest has submitted a formal request to referees’ body PGMOL to make the audio recordings between officials during its 2-0 Premier League defeat by Everton public, the club said on Monday.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 23:05 IST , Bengaluru - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Ashley Young of Everton attempts to block a cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest in the penalty area during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest.
Ashley Young of Everton attempts to block a cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest in the penalty area during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ashley Young of Everton attempts to block a cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest in the penalty area during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nottingham Forest has submitted a formal request to referees’ body PGMOL to make the audio recordings between officials during its 2-0 Premier League defeat by Everton public, the club said on Monday, after it was denied several penalty claims.

Forest, battling relegation, was angry over being denied three penalties at Goodison Park on Sunday against Ashley Young after the full back knocked the foot of Gio Reyna followed by a handball claim and a challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Midlands club issued a strongly worded statement after the game on social media platform X accusing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Stuart Attwell of being a Luton Town fan.

“Nottingham Forest has today submitted a formal request to the PGMOL to release into the public domain the audio recordings between officials during yesterday’s match against Everton at Goodison Park,” Forest said in a statement.

“The club has requested this be shared for three key match incidents - Ashley Young’s challenge on Giovanni Reyna (24th minute), Ashley Young’s handball (44th minute) and Ashley Young’s challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi (56th minute).

“We firmly advocate for the broader football community and supporters to have access to the audio and transcript for full transparency, ensuring the integrity of our sport is upheld.”

READ | Barcelona may request Real replay if VAR is found wrong to disallow Yamal goal: Barca president Laporta

Having been docked four points for financial breaches, Forest is 17th in the standings with 26 points, four fewer than 16th-placed Everton, who has a game in hand. Luton is one place and one point below Forest in the standings.

LEAGUE INVESTIGATION

The Premier League said it was “extremely disappointed” to read the comments made by Forest on social media on Sunday. It added that an investigation into the club’s statement is being conducted by them and the Football Association (FA).

“We note The FA has confirmed it will be investigating the club’s statement.” the Premier League said on X.

“It is never appropriate to improperly question the integrity of match officials, and the nature of these comments means the Premier League will also be investigating the matter in relation to the League’s Rules.”

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said after the match that it was hard take refereeing mistakes

. Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg, who works for Forest as a referee analyst, described the decisions as a “joke”.

“One of these errors would have been bad enough. Three was a joke, and that is why Nottingham Forest were left feeling victimised after another defeat in which zero big decisions went their way,” Clattenburg wrote in the Daily Mail.

The FA said on Monday: “We have formally requested observations from Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo, (Forest defender) Neco Williams and Mark Clattenburg as a result of their comments following their Premier League match against Everton on Sunday 21 April.”

Forest hosts reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday.

THIRD STATEMENT

Forest issued a further lengthy statement suggesting that the rules for referees declaring their “allegiances” to the PGMOL should consider not only local rivalries between teams but also contextual rivalries based on the current league table.

“This is not about individuals but rather how the integrity of the game is seen,” Forest said.

“Mere reliance on match officials to recuse themselves if contextual rivalries exist invites conjecture, as some have recused themselves where others have not.”

Forest said they stand by their request for more transparency around PGMOL appointments.

“Given the widespread and ongoing concerns, not merely of the fans, players and managers of this club but of many others and the pundits too, over VAR decisions throughout this season any move which boosts confidence in the system should be properly considered,” they added. 

Related Topics

Nottingham Forest /

Everton /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 151/1 (15); Jaiswal and Samson record fifty partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Forest requests PGMOL release VAR audio from controversial Everton defeat
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona may request Real replay if VAR is found wrong to disallow Yamal goal: Barca president Laporta
    Reuters
  4. WADA: ‘No credible evidence of wrongdoing was provided’ in Chinese swimming case
    AFP
  5. IPL 2024: Dhoni is in incredible space, will continue to evolve, says Mike Hussey
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Forest requests PGMOL release VAR audio from controversial Everton defeat
    Reuters
  2. Ligue 1: PSG close in on league title with 4-1 victory over Lyon
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Atalanta follows up elimination of Liverpool with 2-1 win at Monza
    AP
  4. African club semifinal fails to take place following dispute over Moroccan club’s jersey
    Reuters
  5. Feyenoord wins twice halted Dutch Cup final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 151/1 (15); Jaiswal and Samson record fifty partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Forest requests PGMOL release VAR audio from controversial Everton defeat
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona may request Real replay if VAR is found wrong to disallow Yamal goal: Barca president Laporta
    Reuters
  4. WADA: ‘No credible evidence of wrongdoing was provided’ in Chinese swimming case
    AFP
  5. IPL 2024: Dhoni is in incredible space, will continue to evolve, says Mike Hussey
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment