AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi for national women’s team head coach

The committee also proposed Priya PV and Ronibala Chanu as the assistant and goalkeeping coaches, respectively.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 14:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Langam Chaoba Devi.
Langam Chaoba Devi. | Photo Credit: @IndianFootball / X
infoIcon

Langam Chaoba Devi. | Photo Credit: @IndianFootball / X

On Wednesday, the All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee, led by chairman IM Vijayan, recommended Former player Langam Chaoba Devi as the new head coach for the senior women’s national team.

The committee met virtually to discuss coaching appointments for the national teams. They also proposed Priya PV and Ronibala Chanu as the assistant and goalkeeping coaches, respectively.

These recommendations hold weight as all three coaches recently guided the team during the Turkish Women’s Cup in February 2024. Their experience with the team seems to have impressed the Technical Committee.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup qualifiers 2026: India to have preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of Kuwait clash

The meeting also addressed coach selection for the U16 and U19 men’s teams. After reviewing applications, the committee suggested Ranjan Chaudhuri as the head coach of the u19 with Sandip Nandy as goalkeeping coach.

Former player Ishfaq Ahmed as been recommended as the head coach of the U16 team with Yan Cheng Law as assistant coach and Mohammed Zakeer Hussain as goalkeeping coach.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

