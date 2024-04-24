AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi for national women’s team head coach

On Wednesday, the All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee, led by chairman IM Vijayan, recommended Former player Langam Chaoba Devi as the new head coach for the senior women’s national team.

The committee met virtually to discuss coaching appointments for the national teams. They also proposed Priya PV and Ronibala Chanu as the assistant and goalkeeping coaches, respectively.

AIFF Technical Committee recommended Chaoba Devi for Senior Women's Team Head Coach! #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1Rhmklirhl — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 24, 2024

These recommendations hold weight as all three coaches recently guided the team during the Turkish Women’s Cup in February 2024. Their experience with the team seems to have impressed the Technical Committee.

The meeting also addressed coach selection for the U16 and U19 men’s teams. After reviewing applications, the committee suggested Ranjan Chaudhuri as the head coach of the u19 with Sandip Nandy as goalkeeping coach.

Former player Ishfaq Ahmed as been recommended as the head coach of the U16 team with Yan Cheng Law as assistant coach and Mohammed Zakeer Hussain as goalkeeping coach.