FIFA World Cup qualifiers 2026: India to have preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of Kuwait clash

India senior men’s national team will have a four-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar, Odisha starting on 10 May, 2024 ahead of the crucial clash against Kuwait in FIFA World Cup qualifiers second round on June 2.

The AIFF announced the news on Wednesday morning via Indian Football’s official account on X.

The post also confirmed that the final squad will move to Kolkata, where the Blue Tigers will face Kuwait in the penultimate match of the group stage at Salt Lake Stadium.

Igor Stimac’s side will look to bounce back from the shock loss against Afghanistan in its last match.

Only two nations will progress to the third round after six matches. India is currently second in the group with four points from as many matches. However, the Sunil Chhetri-led side is just ahead of Afghanistan on goal difference.

Indian will face fourth place Kuwait before travelling to Qatar to face the group leaders in the final match.