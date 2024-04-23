ISL 2023-24 Semifinal 2: Clash of the defensive heavyweights as FC Goa hosts Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with FC Goa in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

The Islanders enjoyed a commanding league stage, reaching its highest points tally (47) in the competition but failed to defend the League Shield after a 1-2 loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the deciding clash, losing out on a point.

Now, head coach Petr Kratky and his men will aim to salvage the season by winning the ISL Cup, a title Mumbai last won in the 2020-21 season when it achieved the famous double (League Shield and Cup) under the tutelage of then-head coach Sergio Lobera.

“We have to be ready from the start. I am happy because the boys look positive, and they have bounced back [from the Shield defeat], but we have some things to improve going into the semifinals,” said Kratky.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023/24 final to be played at home ground of higher-ranked team

Shuffling between the 4-3-3 and 4-1-4-1 formations, Mumbai is adept at making optimal use of the width of the pitch. With players like Vikram Partap Singh and Bipin Singh, the Islanders can hurt the Gaurs from the flanks. Add to that Kratky’s trump card, Lallianzuala Chhangte (highest goal contributions for an Indian this season with seven goals and six assists), and Goa has some serious talent to cope with.

Despite Mumbai’s quality on paper, it is unlikely to be a walk in the park for the league runner-up. Goa is also packing some serious power in its ranks with players like Brandon Fernandes and breakthrough player Jay Gupta, who is likely to be given the responsibility of thwarting the danger posed by Chhangte from the flank.

The Islanders will bank on the rock-solid backline of Akash Mishra, Thaer Krouma, Rahul Bheke and Mehtab Singh for defensive stability.

In front of them, Yoell van Nieff will provide defensive cover, with Alberto Noguera and Lalenmawia Ralte on his left and right, respectively.

The absence of Jorge Pereyra Diaz due to suspension is a setback for the Islanders, but new-signing Jakub Vojtus will be eager to rise to the occasion and get on the scoresheet for the first time.

Goa relished an admirable league phase under Manolo Marquez’s guidance, finishing third with 45 points - two behind Mumbai.

The Gaurs are well-balanced, with Marquez shaping the team to be potent in all departments. In defence, 28-year-old Nim Dorjee Tamang has been a revelation this season, guided by the able partnership of Odei Onaindia.

Over the season, 4-2-3-1 has been Marquez’s go-to formation, allowing two defensive midfielders to act as a shield to the backline and oversee the transitional play. Here is where seasoned midfielder Carl McHugh’s experience has come in handy. He has formed a nice understanding with Rowllin Borges, who partners the Irishman in the double pivot.

With pacy wingers in Mohammad Yasir and the ever-threatening Noah Sadaoui, the Gaurs have an able finisher in Carlos Martinez, who has racked up 10 goals and two assists till now in his debut ISL season and is one of the frontrunners in the Golden Boot race.

Having already won the ISL title with Hyderabad FC, Marquez is seasoned enough to know that quality on paper is never absolute, especially in tense knockout fixtures.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24 semifinal 1: Mohun Bagan SG looks to continue ‘silver lining’ against Odisha FC

“If you miss a good chance, it’s okay, keep going. If you score a goal, you need to keep going, in a playoffs scenario. Usually, the mentally stronger team qualifies for the final,” said Marquez ahead of the clash.

While both outfits have a stellar attacking lineup, the defensive battle between the two will be a highly anticipated one. MCFC has the best defensive record till now, conceding just 19, while FCG follows closely in second, after letting in 21 goals.

So, only time will tell which team buckles first, giving its opponent a precious advantage after the first leg.

To give context as to how competitive Mumbai and Goa have been when they played each other this season - both their league fixtures finished in a 0-0 and a 1-1 draw, respectively.