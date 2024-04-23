ISL 2023/24 final to be played at home ground of higher-ranked team

The final of the Indian Super League 2023/24 season, to be held on May 4, will be played at the home ground of the higher-ranked finalist, the league announced on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the ISL League Shield while Mumbai City and FC Goa finished in the second and third places, respectively.

Mohun Bagan takes on Odisha FC, the fourth-placed side in the season, in the first semifinal tie while Mumbai City is up against Goa. As a result, Kolkata, Mumbai and Goa are in contention to host the ISL final.

The first legs of semifinals will be played on April 23 and 24 while the return fixtures will be played on April 28 and 29.