ISL 2023/24 final to be played at home ground of higher-ranked team

Mohun Bagan takes on Odisha FC in the first semifinal tie while Mumbai City is up against Goa in the second last-four fixture

Published : Apr 23, 2024 15:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey presents the the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 League Shield to Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose. | Photo Credit: PTI
The final of the Indian Super League 2023/24 season, to be held on May 4, will be played at the home ground of the higher-ranked finalist, the league announced on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the ISL League Shield while Mumbai City and FC Goa finished in the second and third places, respectively.

Mohun Bagan takes on Odisha FC, the fourth-placed side in the season, in the first semifinal tie while Mumbai City is up against Goa. As a result, Kolkata, Mumbai and Goa are in contention to host the ISL final.

The first legs of semifinals will be played on April 23 and 24 while the return fixtures will be played on April 28 and 29.

ISL SEMIFINALS & FINAL SCHEDULE
23rd April - Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
24th April - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Fatorda Stadium, Goa
28th April - Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
29th April - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
4th May - Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 (Home of higher ranked team amongst the Finalists)

