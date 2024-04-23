MagazineBuy Print

OFC vs MBSG, ISL 2023-24 semifinal: What happened when Mohun Bagan SG last played against Odisha FC?

Contrary to what the scoreline suggested, it was an end-to-end encounter that produced many opportunities for either sides to break the deadlock.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 07:25 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Petratos in action during Match No. 92 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on February 24, 2024.
Dimitrios Petratos in action during Match No. 92 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on February 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Dimitrios Petratos in action during Match No. 92 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on February 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant played out a goalless draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar when they faced each other last time on February 24.

Contrary to what the scoreline suggested, it was an end-to-end encounter that produced many opportunities for either sides to break the deadlock.

Isak, in particular, was a menace for the Mariners, coming close to bagging the first goal of the night for Odisha FC multiple times in the opening half.

He forced a mistake off Anwar Ali around the 20th minute mark, and targeted the top right corner, but the shot failed to trouble Vishal Kaith. He had a duel with Kaith in the third minute too, making a dazzling run on the left flank before shooting his shot at the goalkeeper, who held his composure to make a critical save by staying in his line.

It was not as if he lacked support from his senior striking partners, Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio. Just as the half was drawing to an end, Krishna laid up a pass for an onrushing Mauricio on the right flank. The Brazilian collected the pass in his stride, before unleashing a fierce shot that deflected off the crossbar!

Sadiku will regret not converting the several chances that came his way from close quarters. The striker had Asish Rai and Sahal Abdul Samad setting up deliveries for him both when he was at the edge of the box as well as at the centre in the 26th and 34th minutes, respectively.

But, his efforts couldn’t make it past Amrinder Singh. Dimitrios Petratos also had a few chances at the start of the second but could not convert.

Even the substitutions, featuring the likes of Jason Cummings and Cy Goddard couldn’t influence the proceedings abundantly to change the eventual outcome of the game.

Mohun Bagan /

Odisha FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

