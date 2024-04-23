OFC vs MBSG, ISL 2023-24 semifinal: What happened when Mohun Bagan SG last played against Odisha FC?

Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant played out a goalless draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar when they faced each other last time on February 24.

Contrary to what the scoreline suggested, it was an end-to-end encounter that produced many opportunities for either sides to break the deadlock.

Isak, in particular, was a menace for the Mariners, coming close to bagging the first goal of the night for Odisha FC multiple times in the opening half.

He forced a mistake off Anwar Ali around the 20th minute mark, and targeted the top right corner, but the shot failed to trouble Vishal Kaith. He had a duel with Kaith in the third minute too, making a dazzling run on the left flank before shooting his shot at the goalkeeper, who held his composure to make a critical save by staying in his line.

It was not as if he lacked support from his senior striking partners, Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio. Just as the half was drawing to an end, Krishna laid up a pass for an onrushing Mauricio on the right flank. The Brazilian collected the pass in his stride, before unleashing a fierce shot that deflected off the crossbar!

Sadiku will regret not converting the several chances that came his way from close quarters. The striker had Asish Rai and Sahal Abdul Samad setting up deliveries for him both when he was at the edge of the box as well as at the centre in the 26th and 34th minutes, respectively.

But, his efforts couldn’t make it past Amrinder Singh. Dimitrios Petratos also had a few chances at the start of the second but could not convert.

Even the substitutions, featuring the likes of Jason Cummings and Cy Goddard couldn’t influence the proceedings abundantly to change the eventual outcome of the game.