ISL 2023-24 semifinal 1: Mohun Bagan SG looks to continue ‘silver lining’ against Odisha FC

Odisha FC plays host to one of its staunchest on-field rivals in Mohun Bagan Super Giant as it eyes its maiden final entry, in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

The two teams have remained inseparable in the previous two meetings in the league stage (2-2 and 0-0) this season.

Mohun Bagan arrives in Odisha after being crowned the new League Winners Shield champion, which it attained by upstaging Mumbai City FC 2-1.

Odisha, which scored a thrilling comeback win (2-1) against Kerala Blasters in the knock-out match to qualify for the semifinals, will also be high in confidence.

RELATED: Isak’s extra-time winner takes Odisha FC into semifinals with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters

It will be looking to make the most of the home advantage and try to force a win that would give it leverage ahead of the second leg at Salt Lake Stadium on April 28.

Having lost the Shield race with poor results in the final stage of the fixtures, Odisha will be looking to redeem itself in the knockouts and claim its maiden ISL crown.

To do that, it will compete against one of the most dominant teams in the tournament this season, having scored the most number of goals (47).

Odisha’s coach Sergio Lobera recalled his team’s performance in the AFC Cup league stage where it made a remarkable comeback to convincingly beat Mohun Bagan 5-2 at the latter’s home – following a 0-4 loss in the reverse fixture in Bhubaneswar – before topping the group.

There will be no clear favourites as the two teams remain locked with a win and a draw each in all competitions.

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Head-to-Head Played – 9 Odisha FC – 0 Mohun Bagan Super Giant – 4 Draws – 5

With the region experiencing extreme heat, the weather will remain a huge challenge for the opponents and the side showing better endurance is expected to walk away with the points.

“We have a good record against Mohun Bagan this season. We faced a similar situation in the AFC Cup where we lost the home game but did well in the away game (against Mohun Bagan SG),” Lobera said on the eve of the match.

“So, we have to focus on the plan and try to finish the final home assignment on a high.”

🗣️ Sergio speaks 🙌 Listen in as the boss shares his insights on #OFCKBFC and reflects on what it means for us to qualify for the semi-finals post match 🎙️#OdishaFC#AmaTeamAmaGame#KalingaWarriors#ISL10#ISLPlayoffs#LetsFootball — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) April 20, 2024

For Odisha, the form and understanding between its attacking combination of Fijian Roy Krishna and Brazilian Diego Mauricio will be keeping Lobera upbeat.

The two, along with the mercurial Isak Vanlalruatfela, contributed significantly to help his team make a comeback against the Blasters and make its maiden semifinal qualification.

Mohun Bagan will also be looking at the combination of Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh upfront in securing a point from the home side.

The Mohun Bagan attack has come well in the second phase of the league with the arrival of the Finnish playmaker Joni Kauko, who has lent creativity and class to the team’s offence.

Mohun Bagan’s coach Antonio Lopez Habas said it was important for his team to leave behind the Shield success and focus on getting the next title for a double success.

ALSO READ: Mohammedan Sporting signs Rochharzela, Zoherliana before maiden Indian Super League campaign

“We have to play the match with the same responsibility as if it is one match of the league. We have to finish in 90 minutes and take the advantage home,” Habas said.

“The players may be relaxing in their minds after the Shield win. It is now my responsibility to get the right balance in the team and get the player motivated for another good performance,” he added.

The Mohun Bagan coach said that he will have the option of picking up the creative midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad, who has recovered from an injury and is 100 percent fit.