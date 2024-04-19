MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24 playoff: Isak’s extra-time winner takes Odisha FC into semifinals with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters

An extra-time winner by Isak Vanlalruatfela saw Odisha FC pip Kerala Blasters 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoff at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 22:49 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Isak Vanlalruatfela celebrates scoring the second goal for Odisha FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) knockout match against Kerala Blasters.
Isak Vanlalruatfela celebrates scoring the second goal for Odisha FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) knockout match against Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

Isak Vanlalruatfela celebrates scoring the second goal for Odisha FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) knockout match against Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

An extra-time winner by Isak Vanlalruatfela saw Odisha FC pip Kerala Blasters 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoff, securing a semifinal berth for the first time, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

In a gripping encounter spanning over 120 minutes, the Juggernauts prevailed on their home turf despite trailing first in the game.

Lithuanian striker Fedor Cernych netted in the 67th minute before Diego Mauricio and Isak Vanlalruatfela scored once each in the 87th and 97th minutes respectively to drag Odisha FC back into the game and storm it into the semifinals.

AS IT HAPPENED: ISL playoff Odisha FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters Highlights

The Blasters started the match with an eye on an early breakthrough but struggled to break the deadlock, with Odisha’s pivotal centre-back Mourtada Fall manning the defence. The Senegalese almost opened the scoring for the Juggernauts in the 28th minute only to see it get ruled out by the match officials.

The Blasters caught the host side napping after the hour mark when Cernych, getting a pass from Mohammed Aimen, drilled the ball into the bottom-left corner, beating Amrinder Singh on the far post.

Sergio Lobera, Odisha’s head coach, decided to switch gears in the last 10 minutes of regulation time, bringing on Diego Mauricio for Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and that move proved to be a masterstroke. Mauricio combined with Roy Krishna to equalise within six minutes, while the latter set up Isak later on to complete the comeback in extra-time.

Odisha will play ISL Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the semifinals over two legs, on April 23 and 28, respectively. For Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, its campaign ended on a similar note as the previous season, in the knockouts, though with no controversy this time around.

Match score
Odisha FC 2 (Diego Mauricio 87’, Isak Vanlalruatfela 98’) – 1 Kerala Blasters FC (Fedor Cernych 67’)

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Odisha FC /

Kerala Blasters /

Diego Mauricio /

Roy Krishna

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 playoff: Isak’s extra-time winner takes Odisha FC into semifinals with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants beats Chennai Super Kings eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL playoff Odisha FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters Highlights: Isak, Mauricio help Juggernauts enter semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stuttgart Open: Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka to make semifinal
    AFP
  5. Paris-bound golfers Sharma, Dagar get TOPS support
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24 playoff: Isak’s extra-time winner takes Odisha FC into semifinals with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Playoffs: Resilient Chennaiyin FC takes on FC Goa for a spot in the semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 Playoff: Why is KBFC striker Diamantakos not playing against Odisha FC?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL playoff Odisha FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters Highlights: Isak, Mauricio help Juggernauts enter semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: What happens if a knockout match in Indian Super League ends in a draw after 90 minutes?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 playoff: Isak’s extra-time winner takes Odisha FC into semifinals with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants beats Chennai Super Kings eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL playoff Odisha FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters Highlights: Isak, Mauricio help Juggernauts enter semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stuttgart Open: Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka to make semifinal
    AFP
  5. Paris-bound golfers Sharma, Dagar get TOPS support
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment