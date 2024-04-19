ISL 2023-24 playoff: Isak’s extra-time winner takes Odisha FC into semifinals with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters

An extra-time winner by Isak Vanlalruatfela saw Odisha FC pip Kerala Blasters 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoff, securing a semifinal berth for the first time, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

In a gripping encounter spanning over 120 minutes, the Juggernauts prevailed on their home turf despite trailing first in the game.

Lithuanian striker Fedor Cernych netted in the 67th minute before Diego Mauricio and Isak Vanlalruatfela scored once each in the 87th and 97th minutes respectively to drag Odisha FC back into the game and storm it into the semifinals.

AS IT HAPPENED: ISL playoff Odisha FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters Highlights

The Blasters started the match with an eye on an early breakthrough but struggled to break the deadlock, with Odisha’s pivotal centre-back Mourtada Fall manning the defence. The Senegalese almost opened the scoring for the Juggernauts in the 28th minute only to see it get ruled out by the match officials.

The Blasters caught the host side napping after the hour mark when Cernych, getting a pass from Mohammed Aimen, drilled the ball into the bottom-left corner, beating Amrinder Singh on the far post.

Sergio Lobera, Odisha’s head coach, decided to switch gears in the last 10 minutes of regulation time, bringing on Diego Mauricio for Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and that move proved to be a masterstroke. Mauricio combined with Roy Krishna to equalise within six minutes, while the latter set up Isak later on to complete the comeback in extra-time.

Odisha will play ISL Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the semifinals over two legs, on April 23 and 28, respectively. For Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, its campaign ended on a similar note as the previous season, in the knockouts, though with no controversy this time around.