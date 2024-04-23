MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 semifinal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch OFC v MBSG?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be riding high on confidence after it beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the title-winning clash while Odisha FC is unbeaten at home in ISL this season.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 07:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan’s head coach Antonio Habas during his team’s practice on the eve of the semifinal against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League.
Mohun Bagan’s head coach Antonio Habas during his team’s practice on the eve of the semifinal against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan’s head coach Antonio Habas during his team’s practice on the eve of the semifinal against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will clash in the first leg of their semifinal encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The Mariners qualified for the last-four by virtue of emerging as the ISL 2023-24 Champion courtesy of finishing at the top of the points table at the end of the league stages.

On the other hand, Odisha FC edged past Kerala Blasters FC in the playoffs to make it to the semifinal. Both these teams have squared off multiple times this season, both in the ISL as well as the AFC Cup where they were pitted in the same group.

The Juggernauts will take confidence from having optimised their home advantage against the Yellow Army in the previous match, hoping for a similar outcome this time around.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE: Mohun Bagan SG looks to continue ‘silver lining’ against Odisha FC in the first semifinal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, on the other hand, will look continue its winning momentum after it beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the title-winning clash at the Salt Lake Stadium last week.

When and where to watch Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2023-24 semifinal?
The Indian Super League semifinal between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 pm kick-off.
How to watch Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL semifinal on TV?
The Indian Super League semifinal, Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan, can be watched on Sports18 and VH1. The matches can be watched in both SD and HD.
How to live stream Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL semifinal?
The Indian Super League semifinal between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan can be live streamed on JioCinema in India. Outside India, the match can be streamed on OneFootball.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Odisha FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-2024 Semifinal 1, MBSG vs OFC: Shield winner Mohun Bagan SG eyes Championship against Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. OFC vs MBSG, ISL 2023-24 semifinal: What happened when Mohun Bagan SG last played against Odisha FC?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 semifinal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch OFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL semifinal: Overall head-to-head record in OFC v MBSG
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match today
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. OFC vs MBSG, ISL 2023-24 semifinal: What happened when Mohun Bagan SG last played against Odisha FC?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 semifinal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch OFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL semifinal: Overall head-to-head record in OFC v MBSG
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 semifinal 1: Mohun Bagan SG looks to continue ‘silver lining’ against Odisha FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. ISL News: Mohammedan Sporting signs Rochharzela, Zoherliana before maiden Indian Super League campaign
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-2024 Semifinal 1, MBSG vs OFC: Shield winner Mohun Bagan SG eyes Championship against Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. OFC vs MBSG, ISL 2023-24 semifinal: What happened when Mohun Bagan SG last played against Odisha FC?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 semifinal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch OFC v MBSG?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL semifinal: Overall head-to-head record in OFC v MBSG
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match today
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment