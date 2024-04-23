Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24 semifinal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch OFC v MBSG?

Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will clash in the first leg of their semifinal encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The Mariners qualified for the last-four by virtue of emerging as the ISL 2023-24 Champion courtesy of finishing at the top of the points table at the end of the league stages.

On the other hand, Odisha FC edged past Kerala Blasters FC in the playoffs to make it to the semifinal. Both these teams have squared off multiple times this season, both in the ISL as well as the AFC Cup where they were pitted in the same group.

The Juggernauts will take confidence from having optimised their home advantage against the Yellow Army in the previous match, hoping for a similar outcome this time around.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, on the other hand, will look continue its winning momentum after it beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the title-winning clash at the Salt Lake Stadium last week.