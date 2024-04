CSK vs LSG Toss update, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST; Chennai Super Kings or Lucknow Super Giants - who will coin flip favour?

Chennai Super Kings takes on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 39 of IPL 2024 at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Also follow - CSK vs LSG live score

CSK - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 1 - W

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 3 - WWWLLL

LSG - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 3; Losses: L - WWWL

Result after losing toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 2 - WLL

Chepauk, Chennai - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 1; Losses: 2