Live

CSK vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings hosts Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk

CSK vs LSG: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Apr 23, 2024 16:29 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the IPL 2024 match between the Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants!

  • April 23, 2024 16:14
    Live streaming info

    When will the toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 happen?

    The coin toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

    What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match start?

    The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

    How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants on TV?

    The IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

    Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants?

    The live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be available on the Jio Cinema Network.

  • April 23, 2024 16:09
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of match 39 of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai. Stay tuned for latest updates. 

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Lucknow Super Giants

