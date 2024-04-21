ISL News: Mohammedan Sporting signs Rochharzela, Zoherliana before maiden Indian Super League campaign

I-League champion Mohammedan Sporting has signed Aizawl FC fullback Joe Zoherliana and NorthEast United winger Rochharzela on multi-year contracts, ahead of its debut Indian Super League (ISL) campaign.

Both players have joined the club on three-year contracts, with Rochharzela becoming the club’s first signing from an ISL club this season.

Mohammedan won the I-League after beating Shillong Lajong earlier this month and followed Punjab FC to become the latest club from the league to earn promotion into the ISL.

Rochharzela started his senior career with the then-I-League champion Aizawl FC and became the highest Indian goalscorer in the league in the 2019-20 season with six goals.

He later joined NorthEast United, becoming a crucial part of coach Khalid Jamil’s side that made it to the seminals in 2021, with three goal contributions in 12 appearances.

However, he fell in the pecking order of Juan Pedro Benali, the current NEUFC coach, with the 26-year-old playing just 11 minutes in the league this season.

Zoherliana, another former Highlander, is expected to strengthen the flanks, with the 24-year-old known for his ability to start counterattacks along the right. Despite being a full-back, he has four goals and an assist in the I-League this season.

Zoherliana will be a direct competitor of Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak at the right-back situation, providing a younger and more agile alternative to the Black Panthers.

The 24-year-old’s previous spell in the league – for NorthEast United – saw his club finish bottom (2022-23) and second from bottom (2021-22), respectively.