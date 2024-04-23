MagazineBuy Print

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL semifinal: Overall head-to-head record in OFC v MBSG

Mohun Bagan comes into the match with excellent morale after beating Mumbai City FC 2-1 and lifting its maiden ISL Shield in its last match. 

Published : Apr 23, 2024 07:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Roy Krishna of Odisha FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 47 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Odisha FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on December 06, 2023.
Roy Krishna of Odisha FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 47 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Odisha FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on December 06, 2023. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Roy Krishna of Odisha FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 47 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Odisha FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on December 06, 2023. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Defending Indian Super League Shield champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns with Odisha FC in the first leg of their semifinal clash at the Kalinga Stadium. 

Mohun Bagan comes into the match with excellent morale after beating Mumbai City FC 2-1 and lifting its maiden ISL Shield in its last match. 

Odisha FC qualified for its first semifinal after a 2-1 win against Kerala Blasters in the playoffs. 

This season, a mini-rivalry has brewed between the two teams. They met four times - twice in the AFC Cup group stages, where MB won the first match 4-0 and lost the second 5-2. In the ISL league phase, both matches ended in a draw. Therefore, while MBSG is the stronger team on paper, the match is perfectly poised for a thriller. 

Mohun Bagan vs Odisha: Overall Head-to-Head Record
Games played: 10
Odisha FC wins: 1
Draws: 4
Mohun Bagan wins: 5

