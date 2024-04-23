Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL semifinal: Overall head-to-head record in OFC v MBSG

Defending Indian Super League Shield champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns with Odisha FC in the first leg of their semifinal clash at the Kalinga Stadium.

Mohun Bagan comes into the match with excellent morale after beating Mumbai City FC 2-1 and lifting its maiden ISL Shield in its last match.

Odisha FC qualified for its first semifinal after a 2-1 win against Kerala Blasters in the playoffs.

This season, a mini-rivalry has brewed between the two teams. They met four times - twice in the AFC Cup group stages, where MB won the first match 4-0 and lost the second 5-2. In the ISL league phase, both matches ended in a draw. Therefore, while MBSG is the stronger team on paper, the match is perfectly poised for a thriller.