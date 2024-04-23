Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL semifinal: OFC 1-1 MBSG, Delgado equalises after Manvir goal

- April 23, 2024 20:5765’
The second half of this semifinal clash has remained a stark contrast of the first, which saw two goals in 11 minutes.
- April 23, 2024 20:5561’
Subhasish Bose fouls Krishna for an OFC free-kick. Jahouh takes the free-kick, which is headed off-target.
- April 23, 2024 20:5359’ What a chance for Mohun Bagan!
Petratos takes the free-kick, which is on target. Amrinder makes a save but the ball lands on the feet of Anwar, whose shot flies over the net. Meanwhile, Delgado gets a yellow card, meaning he will miss the away leg against the Mariners.
- April 23, 2024 20:5158’
Sadiku gets the ball in the midfield, tries to make a run up the pitch but is surrounded by three Odisha players to ultimately nip the attack in the bud.
- April 23, 2024 20:4755’
Mohun Bagan tries to score with a set-piece, with Colaco whipping in a cross from the left for Sadiku. However, Delgado intercepts to head the ball out of danger.
- April 23, 2024 20:4550’
Fall’s clearance is received by Jerry, who fouls Colaco. Colaco takes the free-kick but the ball flies over the net.
- April 23, 2024 20:4249’
Roy Krishna looks to pressurise Mohun Bagan’s defence as he tries to close down space for Subhasish Bose, almost forcing an error by the India international.
- April 23, 2024 20:4048’
Mohun Bagan looks to drag Odisha FC out of its half to attack on the counter, with runs back into its own half and slow build-up.
- April 23, 2024 20:39Krishna into record books of Odisha FC
- April 23, 2024 20:38Second half begins!
Mohun Bagan replaces Suryavanshi, who was booked, with Deepak Tangri as the Mariners look for more strength in the defensive midfield department after restart.
- April 23, 2024 20:22HALFTIMEHalf Time! OFC 2-1 MBSG
Odisha FC made a comeback after conceding early and it is former Mariner Roy Krishna’s goal that separates the two sides at half-time in the first leg of the Indian Super League 2023-24 semifinal.
- April 23, 2024 20:21YELLOW CARD45+5’ Double yellow cards!
Ranawade and Sadiku get into a duel for the ball and the former shoves the latter away. The referee cautions Ranawade and Sadiku too for dissent.
- April 23, 2024 20:2045+4’
Mohun Bagan looks for a late attack as Sadiku steps into the final third but his cross is blocked for an MBSG corner. That, too, is cleared with ease by the Juggernauts.
- April 23, 2024 20:1845+3’
Mohun Bagan gets a free-kick in first-half added time and Petratos steps up for it. However, his cross is headed away by Jahouh as he ensures the Juggernauts remain in front.
- April 23, 2024 20:1645’
Odisha tries another attack through set-pieces. Jahouh gets the ball from Ranawade and crosses to he far post. Fall and Delgado go for the header together, while the former, who gets his head to the ball, sees the ball fly over the net.
- April 23, 2024 20:1444’
Odisha FC, which has not lost a single game in the ISL this season, having played 12 matches here so far, is back on top in this semifinal clash. And it is looking for more.
- April 23, 2024 20:09GOAL39’ Krishna puts Odisha ahead!
Odisha attacks on the counter catching the Mariners napping as Krishna marauds in the final third, beats Yuste and shoots past Kaith to put the Juggernauts ahead.
- April 23, 2024 20:0837’
Isak makes a run from the midfield to the final third in the centre and passes to Jerry on his right. Jerry gives himself some time before taking the shot which flies over the net.
- April 23, 2024 20:0635’
Manvir looks to make an overlapping run but is thwarted with a heavy mid-block by Odisha FC at the moment. Kauko tries to get the ball and ends up kicking Amey for n OFC free-kick.
- April 23, 2024 20:0434’ Amrinder’s makes a good save!
Petratos takes a corner kick and goes for an Olympic goal, which is pushed out by Amrinder and then the ball comes off the post.
- April 23, 2024 20:0333’
As the matc resumes after the drinks break, Mohun Bagan looks to have put his foot on the gas, whipping in crosses frequently for Sadiku in the centre. Meanwhile, Amey and Jahouh get back to clear the ball.
- April 23, 2024 20:01YELLOW CARD29’ Suryavanshi gets a yellow card
The ball pops around the midfield like pinball and ends onto the foot of Jahouh. Abhishek Suryavanshi tries to get to it and lands a boot on Jahouh, getting a yellow card for the same.
- April 23, 2024 19:5627’
Jahouh takes the free-kick, which lands safely into the gloves of Vishal Kaith. Seconds later, Isak tries a right-footed curler from inside the box, which is blocked by the MBSG defence.
- April 23, 2024 19:5626’
Odisha FC looks to start from the back, with Amrinder starting the development. However, Bose tries to steal the ball of Jerry and ends up conceding a foul.
- April 23, 2024 19:5424’
Petratos takes the free-kick which is just wide. The striker was Krishna’s replacement at Mohun Bagan and that will be another sub-plot to watch out for, in this clash.
- April 23, 2024 19:53YELLOW CARD23’ Jahouh in the book
The semifinal fixture is getting all tense as Jahouh tries to mark Thapa again and ends up conceding a foul through a rash challenge and the Moroccan gets into the book for the same.
- April 23, 2024 19:5222’
Mohun Bagan tries an attack through the set-piece, with Kauko getting a cross from the right, which he fails to keep on target.
- April 23, 2024 19:5019’ Another chance for Odisha FC!
Roy Krishna gets the ball from Puitea along the right flank, cuts back for Amey, who tries to set up Isak on the far post. Anwar Ali, however, intercepts right on time to clear the ball away.
- April 23, 2024 19:4718’
Odisha FC, after trailing initially and clawed back into the match and has started dominating the proceedings with complete passes as it looks to go on top after equalising.
- April 23, 2024 19:4514’ Penalty overturned!
Roy Krishna gets the ball in the box and draws Kaith towards him and as the goalie dives, the referee points to the spot. However, after consulting the linesman, he reverts his decision to an offside, with the Fijian marginally off the line before the receiving the ball.
- April 23, 2024 19:41GOAL11’ Delgado equalises for Odisha FC
Ahmed Jahouh takes the corner kick and Delgado, remaining unmarked, meets it with his feet to find the net and the match returns to level terms. Its been just 11 minutes and we’ve two goals in the game already.
- April 23, 2024 19:388’
Mohun Bagan tries to attack on the counter, with Thapa receiving the ball along the left and marching up the pitch. However, Jahouh marks him well and then the referee stops play for Thapa’s handball.
- April 23, 2024 19:366’
Mohun Bagan is piling up pressure after the early goal as Kauko tries to create space in the midfield. However, Jahouh makes a strong challenge to snatch the ball away from him.
- April 23, 2024 19:33GOAL3’ Goal! Manvir scores for Mohun Bagan!
Mohun Bagan attacks with a set-piece with Manvir taking a free-header, guiding the ball into the net. Jahouh and the entire Odisha FC team was left ball watching, with Amrinder unmoved.
- April 23, 2024 19:30Kick Off!
Odisha gets the ball rolling in this first leg of the ISL 2023-24 semifinal and it tries to attack right away with Jahouh flying a long ball for Jerry along the right flank which caught eventually by Kaith and kicked away.
- April 23, 2024 19:25Guard of honour for the ISL Champions!
Mohun Bagan SG won the Premiership, its first-ever this season and gets a guard of honour from the Juggernauts before kick-off - a class gesture by the 2023 Super Cup winner.
- April 23, 2024 19:22No changes for either side!
Both the teams have named an unchanged XI for this semifinal clash. Odisha starts the same team which beat Kerala Blasters in the playoff while Mohun Bagan clinched its maiden Shield, beating Mumbai City 2-1.
- April 23, 2024 19:08Another draw on the cards or n advantage for either side after full time?
- April 23, 2024 18:40Mohun Bagan SG Starting XI:
- April 23, 2024 18:31Odisha’s Starting XI:
- April 23, 2024 17:09Match Preview
Odisha FC plays host to one of its staunchest on-field rivals in Mohun Bagan Super Giant as it eyes its maiden final entry, in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.
The two teams have remained inseparable in the previous two meetings in the league stage (2-2 and 0-0) this season.
Mohun Bagan arrives in Odisha after being crowned the new League Winners Shield champion, which it attained by upstaging Mumbai City FC 2-1.Read the full preview below:
