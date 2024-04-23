MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC rides on Krishna’s winner to turn tables on Mohun Bagan SG in first leg of semifinal

Mohun Bagan went in front in the third minute through Manvir Singh before Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna scored to hand Odisha the advantage going into the second leg on April 28.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 22:47 IST , Bhubaneswar - 4 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Roy Krishna celebrates scoring Odisha FC’s second goal, which proved to be the winner against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 semifinal.
Roy Krishna celebrates scoring Odisha FC’s second goal, which proved to be the winner against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 semifinal. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

Roy Krishna celebrates scoring Odisha FC’s second goal, which proved to be the winner against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 semifinal. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Odisha FC came back from a deficit to defeat League Shield champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan went in front in the third minute through Manvir Singh before Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna found the target once each to hand Odisha the advantage going into the second leg in Kolkata on April 28.

Odisha FC came back from a goal deficit to beat League Shield champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in the first leg of the first semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL) 10, at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

AS IT HAPPENED: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL semifinal first leg highlights

Mohun Bagan took the lead early on, off an effort from Manvir Singh, before Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna found the target once each to secure the win for Odisha.

Both teams went down to 10 men midway through the second half as Mohun Bagan forward Armando Sadiku and Odisha defender Delgado were ejected after their second bookings of the match.

The two teams will now meet in the second leg at Salt Lake Stadium on April 28 to determine the finalist.

Odisha seemed to have the greater motivation and exploited Mohun Bagan’s lack of intensity in the opening half. The home side accorded a customary guard of honour to the visiting side for its League triumph but the veneration disappeared on the field where Odisha grew in stature to outplay the champion.

Mohun Bagan, which appeared to be resting on its laurels following the Shield win, put up a half-hearted show after taking the lead in the third minute.

Manvir Singh nodded home a Dimitri Petratos corner to put Mohun Bagan ahead. But the early lead seemed to infuse complacency in the visitor’s ranks and allowed the host to claw back into the game.

Odisha made a spectacular return, earning five consecutive corners and finding the target in the final one in the series to restore parity by the 11th minute.

Ahmed Jahouh curled the corner onto the Mohun Bagan goalmouth and an unmarked Delgado guided the ball home with his feet to help the host get back into the game.

RELATED: Roy Krishna becomes Odisha FC’s highest goalscorer in a single season

Odisha could have found the lead in the 14th minute when it was given a penalty just to be overturned by the referee who, after consulting his assistant, flagged Roy Krishna off-side.

Odisha finally found the lead in the 39th minute when Krishna outmuscled the Mohun Bagan centre-back Hector Yuste and tapped home to complete a fine solo effort.

This was Krishna’s 13th goal in the tournament which took him to the top of goalscoring charts this season, sharing it with Kerala Blasters striker Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Roy Krishna, who had previously played for Mohun Bagan, had a muted celebration after his goal against the Mariners in the semifinal.
Roy Krishna, who had previously played for Mohun Bagan, had a muted celebration after his goal against the Mariners in the semifinal. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
lightbox-info

Roy Krishna, who had previously played for Mohun Bagan, had a muted celebration after his goal against the Mariners in the semifinal. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Mohun Bagan tried to make a comeback after containing the barrage of attacks from the host but its efforts did not pay off as Odisha’s defence stood firm to deny it any further chance of finding the equaliser.

Mohun Bagan had a fine chance in the 59th minute when the Odisha goalkeeper Amrinder Singh blocked a free-kick from Dimitri Petratos.

ALSO READ: Clash of defensive heavyweights as FC Goa hosts Mumbai City FC

The rebound landed on the feet of Anwar Ali but the Mohun Bagan defender sent the ball over an open goal to keep the Odisha lead safe.

Mohun Bagan suffered a major blow in the 67th minute when its striker Sadiku received his second booking following a foul on Jahouh.

This disparity in the numbers did not last long as Odisha was also reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute with goalscorer Delgado given marching orders after receiving his second yellow card of the match.

The result (semifinal, first leg):
Odisha FC 2 (Delgado 11, Krishna 39) bt Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1 (Manvir Singh 3).

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Odisha FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 157/3 (16); Stoinis nears his century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG Highights, ISL semifinal: Krishna scores winner, both sides reduced to 10 men
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC rides on Krishna’s winner to turn tables on Mohun Bagan SG in first leg of semifinal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. US government agrees to $138.7M settlement over FBI’s botching of Larry Nassar assault allegations
    AP
  5. Football agent ‘threatened’ Chelsea director over Zouma fee, UK court hears
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC rides on Krishna’s winner to turn tables on Mohun Bagan SG in first leg of semifinal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna becomes Odisha FC’s highest goalscorer in a single season
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Defensively compact Mumbai City looks to topple FC Goa at Fatorda
    Aneesh Dey
  4. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal 2: Clash of the defensive heavyweights as FC Goa hosts Mumbai City FC
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Odisha FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG Highights, ISL semifinal: Krishna scores winner, both sides reduced to 10 men
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 157/3 (16); Stoinis nears his century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG Highights, ISL semifinal: Krishna scores winner, both sides reduced to 10 men
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC rides on Krishna’s winner to turn tables on Mohun Bagan SG in first leg of semifinal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. US government agrees to $138.7M settlement over FBI’s botching of Larry Nassar assault allegations
    AP
  5. Football agent ‘threatened’ Chelsea director over Zouma fee, UK court hears
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment