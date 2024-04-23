ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna becomes Odisha FC’s highest goalscorer in a single season

Roy Krishna became Indian Super League (ISL) team Odisha FC’s highest goalscorer in a single season after scoring his side’s second goal during the semifinal leg one match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

He has now scored 13 goals this season, equal with Kerala Blasters striker Dimitrios Diamantakos at the top of the Golden Boot standings.

The Fiji international became the top scorer for Odisha after beating teammate Diego Mauricio’s record of 12 goals in a single season for the club, which he achieved in 2020-21 and 2022-23.

Roy Krishna is also the third-highest goalscorer in ISL history, only behind Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sunil Chhetri in first and second respectively.

He is trying to lead his side to a maiden ISL trophy after winning the Super Cup last year. Odisha is taking on League Winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the semifinals.