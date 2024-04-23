MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Indian trap shooters unlikely to be in Olympic quota mix in Doha

Prithviraj Tondaiman shot rounds of 25 and 23 in men’s trap to end the day in 47th spot while in women’s trap, Manisha Keer is the best placed Indian in the 38th spot with her four-round tally of 89.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 10:44 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: (From L-R) India’s Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Kynan Darius Chenai with their gold medals at the 19th Asian Games.
Indian trap shooters are unlikely to be in the mix for Paris Olympics quotas after the second day of qualifications at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship for Shotgun in Doha on Monday.

At the Lusail Shooting range, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot rounds of 25 and 23 in men’s trap to end the day in 47th spot. He has a total of 94 over four rounds with one left to play ahead of the finals, where the top six qualify.

In women’s trap, Manisha Keer is the best placed Indian. Her four-round tally of 89 has placed her in the 38th spot.

Among other Indians in the fray, Vivaan Kapoor (91) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (90) were placed 87th and 111th, respectively, in men’s trap while Neeru (89) and Shreyasi Singh (84) were in 41st and 58th positions, respectively, in women’s trap.

There are two quota places available in each of the four individual Olympic events at Doha.

