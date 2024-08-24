BMW Championship: Adam Scott shoots scorching 63 to take lead

Adam Scott fired off a 9-under-par 63 Friday and leapt into the lead after two rounds at the BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colo.

The 44-year-old Australian, who hasn’t won on tour since February 2020, is an unlikely leader of the FedEx Cup playoffs’ second leg. Scott made the field by ranking 41st in points after last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship -- only the top 50 made it to Castle Pines Golf Club.

Now Scott stands at 13-under 131, three ahead of Keegan Bradley, the first-round leader who qualified for the BMW on the number at No. 50. Bradley came up one hole short of a second straight bogey-free round, making short-game mistakes on the par-4 18th hole before settling for a 68.

“I didn’t think I played aggressively, because like I said, I was going to the course not feeling like I was on today. It’s probably something to think about, as well. I played within myself. I picked fairly conservative targets. But it was a good day to be aggressive when you had the right number,” Scott said.

Scott shared the low round of the day with Swedish phenom Ludvig Aberg, whose 63 propelled him into third place at 9 under. Alex Noren, also of Sweden, posted his second consecutive 68 to take over fourth place at 8 under, and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith (65) is alone in fifth at 7 under.

Scott had four birdies on the front nine before catching a second wind starting at the 12th hole. He rolled in three straight birdie putts from 11, 26 and 15 feet, and later stuck his tee shot at the par-3 16th just 4 feet from the hole to set up another birdie.

“I think the 6-iron into 16 was my best shot of the day. It was a good number for me, but I hit a really nice shot. That’s one of the ones that came out pretty much how you drew it up in your head. That was a nice way to close out the round,” Scott said.

The 2013 Masters champion finished his scoring by getting out of a bunker at the par-5 17th and converting birdie.

Bradley had five birdies, including three straight at Nos. 13-15, before his closing misstep.

“When you’ve got a player like Adam in the lead, it means more when he’s up by three,” Bradley said. “I’ll have to play my very best to catch him, for sure.”

Aberg had eight birdies, one bogey and one eagle on his card, the latter coming at the par-5 14th, where he nestled his second shot just 6 feet from the pin. The 24-year-old is playing in his first FedEx Cup playoffs after a successful, though winless, season.

“I think it’s fun to be in this situation,” Aberg said. “It’s fun to play good golf. I’m going to keep being aggressive even though I shot even par (Thursday). I was still very aggressive, which I like. Yeah, I’m going to keep doing that and try to keep up and make a few birdies to catch Adam.”

Patrick Cantlay (5 under), Collin Morikawa (4 under) and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (3 under) are among the names lurking outside the top five. Xander Schauffele struggled to a 1-over 73 on Friday to fall to 2 under, and Scottie Scheffler shot an even-par 72 to stand at 1 under through two rounds. Scheffler and Schauffele are Nos. 1 and 2 in the points race.

Early in the day, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the tournament due to “lower back discomfort” that he said made it “impossible to play.” Matsuyama won last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship and was in second place Thursday, one behind Bradley, after opening with a 67.