MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Catriona Matthew confirms Old Course will be her final at Women’s British Open

Catriona, who turns 55 on Sunday, will compete in her 30th Open, which begins on Thursday at the fabled Old Course at St. Andrews.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 09:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Catriona Matthews of Scotland speaks to the media press conference ahead of the AIG Women’s British Open at St Andrews Old Course.
Catriona Matthews of Scotland speaks to the media press conference ahead of the AIG Women’s British Open at St Andrews Old Course. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Catriona Matthews of Scotland speaks to the media press conference ahead of the AIG Women’s British Open at St Andrews Old Course. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Catriona Matthew announced Wednesday that this year’s AIG Women’s British Open will be her final appearance at the event.

Catriona, who turns 55 on Sunday, will compete in her 30th Open, which begins on Thursday at the fabled Old Course at St. Andrews.

The Scot won the event in 2009, one of her four LPGA Tour victories to go along with six on the Ladies European Tour.

“What better place than St. Andrews to finish it off. If it hadn’t been here, I probably wouldn’t be playing,” Catriona said, per BBC Sport.

“This is probably my favourite golf course. It’ll be good fun. I’ve probably hit it the best I’ve hit it in a couple of years in practice and on the range. Teeing it up on Thursday is a different matter, so we’ll see,” she said.

ALSO READ | World number one Nelly Korda looks to bounce back at women’s British Open

Catriona will captain Great Britain and Ireland against the United States during the Curtis Cup, which features the top amateur golfers, next week at Sunningdale, England.

“Sunningdale, again, is another great golf course that I really enjoy playing. The Americans are going to be tough, no doubt about it. If our team can play how they can play, we might have a little chance there,” Catriona said.

Related stories

Related Topics

British Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Catriona Matthew confirms Old Course will be her final at Women’s British Open
    Reuters
  2. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 158/4; Shakeel, Rizwan at crease for home side
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus signs defender Pierre Kalulu on loan from AC Milan
    AFP
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic targets Grand Slam record, Jannik Sinner under cloud
    AFP
  5. Leagues Cup: Rossi brace helps Columbus Crew beat Philadelphia Union to reach final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Catriona Matthew confirms Old Course will be her final at Women’s British Open
    Reuters
  2. “No. 1 ranking is motivator, not inflated purses,” says golfer Xander Schauffele ahead of BMW Championship
    Reuters
  3. World number one Nelly Korda looks to bounce back at women’s British Open
    AFP
  4. Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win LIV Golf Greenbrier title
    AFP
  5. Hideki Matsuyama birdies final two holes to win FedEx St. Jude Championship
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Catriona Matthew confirms Old Course will be her final at Women’s British Open
    Reuters
  2. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 158/4; Shakeel, Rizwan at crease for home side
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus signs defender Pierre Kalulu on loan from AC Milan
    AFP
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic targets Grand Slam record, Jannik Sinner under cloud
    AFP
  5. Leagues Cup: Rossi brace helps Columbus Crew beat Philadelphia Union to reach final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment