Catriona Matthew confirms Old Course will be her final at Women’s British Open

Catriona Matthew announced Wednesday that this year’s AIG Women’s British Open will be her final appearance at the event.

Catriona, who turns 55 on Sunday, will compete in her 30th Open, which begins on Thursday at the fabled Old Course at St. Andrews.

The Scot won the event in 2009, one of her four LPGA Tour victories to go along with six on the Ladies European Tour.

“What better place than St. Andrews to finish it off. If it hadn’t been here, I probably wouldn’t be playing,” Catriona said, per BBC Sport.

“This is probably my favourite golf course. It’ll be good fun. I’ve probably hit it the best I’ve hit it in a couple of years in practice and on the range. Teeing it up on Thursday is a different matter, so we’ll see,” she said.

Catriona will captain Great Britain and Ireland against the United States during the Curtis Cup, which features the top amateur golfers, next week at Sunningdale, England.

“Sunningdale, again, is another great golf course that I really enjoy playing. The Americans are going to be tough, no doubt about it. If our team can play how they can play, we might have a little chance there,” Catriona said.