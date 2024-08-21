MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World number one Nelly Korda looks to bounce back at women’s British Open

Korda missed the cut at both the US Open and PGA Championship and tied for 26th at the Evian Championship in the season’s other three majors.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 10:05 IST , St Andrews, United Kingdom - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Nelly Korda of United States.
Nelly Korda of United States. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Nelly Korda of United States. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World number one Nelly Korda is hoping to rediscover her stunning early season form as the women’s British Open returns to the famous old course at St. Andrews this week.

Korda won six times in seven starts on the LPGA Tour between January and May, including her second major at the Chevron Championship.

But the American’s best finish since was a tie for 22nd at the Olympics.

Korda missed the cut at both the US Open and PGA Championship and tied for 26th at the Evian Championship in the season’s other three majors.

“I think recently what’s been happening to me is I make a mistake and then I make another mistake on top of it,” Korda said after a poor finish to her final round at the Paris Games took her out of contention to defend the gold medal she won in Tokyo.

“I need to control that bit of it where I don’t compile all the mistakes, which that’s what I’ve been kind of doing recently,” she said.

World number two Lilia Vu is the defending champion but has never previously had the experience of playing at St. Andrews before and is relishing the opportunity to be at the home of golf.

“I took pictures on the Swilcan Bridge yesterday and again today. It’s a surreal feeling and I’m trying to take it all in. I’m not putting too much pressure on myself to defend a title. If I’m defending something, it feels like you have something to lose,” said the American.

ALSO READ | Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win LIV Golf Greenbrier title

Vu will play alongside Korda and last year’s runner-up, Charley Hull, in the opening two rounds.

Hull is the big home hope for victory but has had to battle back from a shoulder injury that forced her to miss the Evian Championship last month and is hoping the temperatures do not plummet on Scotland’s east coast.

“When it’s cold, it (the shoulder) can play up a bit. I’ve got degenerative arthritis in it as well, so I just try to keep it warm. Apart from that, I’m healthy and ready to go,” said Hull on Tuesday.

The world number 10 is still waiting to win her first major and said doing it at St. Andrews would be even more special.

“Obviously it’s the home of golf - it would be a pretty special win, something you’ve always dreamed of. As you walk down 17 and 18 you get goosebumps, it’s cool,” Hull added.

Fresh from winning gold in Paris, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko now has her sights set on ending her eight-year wait to add to her two major titles.

There is more than just glory and the $9 million in total prize money to play for in Scotland. It is also the final qualifying event for both the European and American teams ahead of next month’s Solheim Cup.

Europe is aiming to retain the trophy for an unprecedented fourth time in Virginia after a dramatic 14-14 tie between the sides last year in Spain.

Related stories

Related Topics

Nelly Korda /

Lilia Vu /

British Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World number one Nelly Korda looks to bounce back at women’s British Open
    AFP
  2. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield; Pakistan, Bangladesh face off in Rawalpindi
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Granit Xhaka vows to keep record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen on top
    AFP
  5. China’s Sun Yang set to return to the pool after four-year doping ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. World number one Nelly Korda looks to bounce back at women’s British Open
    AFP
  2. Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win LIV Golf Greenbrier title
    AFP
  3. Hideki Matsuyama birdies final two holes to win FedEx St. Jude Championship
    Reuters
  4. Udayan Mane & team prevail in Pro-Am event of Coimbatore Open 2024
    Rayan Rozario
  5. Rayhan Thomas wins Coimbatore Open, claims title on PGTI debut
    Rayan Rozario
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World number one Nelly Korda looks to bounce back at women’s British Open
    AFP
  2. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield; Pakistan, Bangladesh face off in Rawalpindi
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Granit Xhaka vows to keep record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen on top
    AFP
  5. China’s Sun Yang set to return to the pool after four-year doping ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment