Paris 2024 Olympic selection trials: Esha Singh tops women’s 25m sports pistol qualification

Esha Singh was in fine form as she topped qualification in women’s 25-metre sports pistol with a score of 585 in the first Olympic selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

The 19-year-old Esha, who had won four medals in the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, shot 291 in the precision stage and 294 in the rapid-fire section.

Simranpreet Kaur Brar shot 295 in the rapid-fire section to be second with 583 points, ahead of Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil and Rhythm Sangwan.

The final for the event will be held on Saturday, along with the final of the men’s rapid-fire pistol.

Bhavesh Shekhawat led with 580 in rapid-fire pistol, ahead of the Olympic quota winners Vijayveer Sidhu (579) and Anish Bhanwala (578).

The rifle and pistol shooters will have a series of four Olympic trials, and the best three scores will be considered for their selection, along with points for the Olympic quota and placings in the finals.

The results (qualification):

25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Bhavesh Shekhawat 580; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 579; 3. Anish Bhanwala 578; 4. Adarsh Singh 572; 5. Ankur Goel 564.

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Esha Singh 585; 2. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 583; 3. Manu Bhaker 582; 4. Abhidnya Patil 577; 5. Rhythm Sangwan 574.