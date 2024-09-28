MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal provoked war, says Man City’s Guardiola as rivalry escalates

Brazil’s Gabriel said Arsenal was waiting for City to visit it, with the rivalry between last season’s top two teams heating up.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 14:45 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Pep Guardiola (R) and Mikel Arteta during Manchester City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.
Pep Guardiola (R) and Mikel Arteta during Manchester City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Pep Guardiola (R) and Mikel Arteta during Manchester City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal wanted to provoke Manchester City into a war during last weekend’s Premier League clash but the champion is ready for the challenge, City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

A stoppage-time equaliser let host City hold 10-man Arsenal 2-2 on Sunday in a match where City midfielder Rodri suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament which ruled him out for the season.

Nerves flared during the clash as City’s leading scorer Erling Haaland threw the ball at Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and directed heated words at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the final whistle, asking him to “stay humble”.

Brazil’s Gabriel said Arsenal was waiting for City to visit it, with the rivalry between last season’s top two teams heating up.

“Gabriel said it perfectly in the press after the match: this is a war, we (are) here to provoke the opponent, push them,” Guardiola told reporters when asked about Haaland’s actions.

“And at the end, what can you do? You provoke me? OK, I’m there. You want a war? Now we war... The type of challenge that Arsenal challenges, I understand it.”

Leader City, which visits Newcastle United on Saturday, is two points ahead of Arsenal with 13 points from five matches.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Arsenal /

Pep Guardiola

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal provoked war, says Man City’s Guardiola as rivalry escalates
    Reuters
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Play called off due to rain without a single ball bowled
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jannik Sinner doping case: WADA appeals to CAS, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
  5. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Arsenal provoked war, says Man City’s Guardiola as rivalry escalates
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal keeper Raya an injury doubt for Leicester clash
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Lavia available against Brighton, Chelsea coach Maresca says
    Reuters
  4. Man United vs Tottenham, Team news: Spurs captain Son Heung-Min a doubt for Premier League clash
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Without Rodri, Man City faces stiff challenge from Newcastle
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal provoked war, says Man City’s Guardiola as rivalry escalates
    Reuters
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Play called off due to rain without a single ball bowled
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jannik Sinner doping case: WADA appeals to CAS, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
  5. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment