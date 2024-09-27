MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Lavia available against Brighton, Chelsea coach Maresca says

The 20-year-old, who joined from Southampton in August 2023, managed only one substitute appearance last season due to multiple injury setbacks.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 22:26 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Romeo Lavia #45 of Chelsea FC controls the ball during a pre-season friendly against Manchester City at Ohio Stadium on August 03, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.
Romeo Lavia #45 of Chelsea FC controls the ball during a pre-season friendly against Manchester City at Ohio Stadium on August 03, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Romeo Lavia #45 of Chelsea FC controls the ball during a pre-season friendly against Manchester City at Ohio Stadium on August 03, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Chelsea will be boosted by the return of midfielder Romeo Lavia as it aims for its first Premier League home win of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Lavia, who last played in Chelsea’s only league defeat in five games, a 2-0 home loss to Manchester City, was sidelined after sustaining a hamstring injury in training.

The 20-year-old, who joined from Southampton in August 2023, managed only one substitute appearance last season due to multiple injury setbacks.

“Romeo Lavia is available for tomorrow, the only one (who will be missing) is Reece (James) he is still out and there is no real update on him at the moment,” Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca told reporters on Friday.

“We will see if (Lavia can play the full 90 minutes). We have one more session now and then we will decide but the most important thing is that finally he is back.”

Maresca is spoiled for choice in attack after Nicolas Jackson scored a brace against West Ham United last weekend and Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick in its 5-0 thrashing of fourth-tier side Barrow on Tuesday in the League Cup third round.

ALSO READ: Man City team news: Premier League champion dealt huge injury blow as Rodri ruled out for entire season

The Italian coach will have to choose between the two strikers to lead the line against Brighton but has other decisions to make after several standout performances this week.

“Yeah it’s one of them but I think Pedro (Neto) also did very well. Mykhailo (Mudryk) did very well the other day,” he added.

“All of them to be honest. It’s important that when there is a chance, even if it’s five minutes, 10 minutes or half an hour or from the start, they give everything, so it’s important.

“I’ve told them since day one that we cannot play with seven or eight attacking players otherwise there is no defensive balance.”

After Brighton, Chelsea hosts Belgian side Gent in the Europa Conference League on October 3 and welcomes Nottingham Forest in the league three days later. 

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Chelsea /

Enzo Maresca /

Romeo Lavia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE Updates, NAS 2-0 WEH, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo doubles Knights of Najd lead after Angelo Gabriel’s stunning strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Lavia available against Brighton, Chelsea coach Maresca says
    Reuters
  3. ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: Livingstone’s late fireworks power England to 312/5 (39) vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian football: Bordoloi trophy 2025 to begin on January 9 under new format across Assam
    Rahul Karmakar
  5. ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Lavia available against Brighton, Chelsea coach Maresca says
    Reuters
  2. Man United vs Tottenham, Team news: Spurs captain Son Heung-Min a doubt for Premier League clash
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Without Rodri, Man City faces stiff challenge from Newcastle
    Reuters
  4. ’We’re not robots:’ Son Heung-min is the latest top football player to raise concerns over schedule
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera set to miss rest of season with serious knee injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE Updates, NAS 2-0 WEH, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo doubles Knights of Najd lead after Angelo Gabriel’s stunning strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Lavia available against Brighton, Chelsea coach Maresca says
    Reuters
  3. ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: Livingstone’s late fireworks power England to 312/5 (39) vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian football: Bordoloi trophy 2025 to begin on January 9 under new format across Assam
    Rahul Karmakar
  5. ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment