Premier League 2024-25: Without Rodri, Man City faces stiff challenge from Newcastle

All three of City’s Premier League defeats last season came with Rodri missing and tellingly since he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2019, City has lost seven of the 21 Premier League games in which he did not feature.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 16:59 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Rodri of Manchester City leaves the pitch following an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC.
Rodri of Manchester City leaves the pitch following an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC.
infoIcon

Rodri of Manchester City leaves the pitch following an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Premier League leaders Manchester City will have a Rodri-shaped hole in its midfield at Newcastle United on Saturday with its title rivals hoping to see early evidence that the Spaniard’s absence will leave the champions vulnerable.

Without giving a definite time frame on Rodri’s recovery, champion City confirmed that the 28-year-old midfield anchor sustained ligament damage in his right knee during last Sunday’s tumultuous 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal.

If, as seems certain, Rodri faces several months on the sidelines, City manager Pep Guardiola will need to find a solution to a problem that has so far proved beyond even him.

Statistically Guardiola’s City is a far more formidable unit with Rodri in the side.

All three of City’s Premier League defeats last season came with Rodri missing and tellingly since he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2019, City has lost seven of the 21 Premier League games in which he did not feature -- a loss rate of 33%.

With Rodri, who has played 174 Premier League games for the club and won four successive titles, the loss rate is 10.9%.

ALSO READ | ’We’re not robots:’ Son Heung-min is the latest top football player to raise concerns over schedule

Guardiola describes Rodri as irreplaceable but says he has “a duty” to provide a solution.

“Last season, we were three months without Erling (Haaland), five months without Kevin (de Bruyne) and we found solutions,” Guardiola said after City’s 2-1 League Cup victory against Watford on Tuesday.

Sixth-placed Newcastle will present a stiff challenge to City which has 13 points from its opening five games and its former striker Alan Shearer believes the loss of Rodri could undermine City’s bid for a fifth successive title.

“There isn’t anyone better in world football than Rodri at what he does, so to have him out for that amount of time is a huge blow to Man City,” Shearer told Betfair.

“There’s no doubt that a potential season ending injury to Rodri will have an impact on Man City’s title hopes.”

Any City slip-up at Newcastle could allow either Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal or even Chelsea to take top spot.

Second-placed Liverpool, which along with Villa have 12 points, travel to bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s evening kickoff while Villa go to 17th-placed Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Arsenal, which has 11 points after its battle with City last weekend, hosts Leicester City, one of six clubs at the bottom still to record a victory this season.

Arsenal will again be without injured captain Martin Odegaard while Leandro Trossard is unavailable after being sent off at The Etihad Stadium last weekend.

Chelsea, which has 10 points, will look to continue its encouraging run of form as it welcomes seventh-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manchester United are at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

