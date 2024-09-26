MagazineBuy Print

SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka 102-1 at lunch in second Test against New Zealand

SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Follow the live updates of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, being played at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Updated : Sep 26, 2024 13:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s captain Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka with his team mates during the day one of the second Test in Galle , Sri Lanka.
New Zealand’s captain Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka with his team mates during the day one of the second Test in Galle , Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand's captain Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka with his team mates during the day one of the second Test in Galle , Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test against New Zealand in Galle on Thursday. It was the sixth straight toss that Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva has won.

Sri Lanka made two changes to the side that won the first Test by 63 runs, bringing in off-spinner Nishan Peiris and all-rounder Milan Rathnayake in place of Ramesh Mendis and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara.

It was a bold move by Sri Lanka as Ramesh had claimed six wickets in the first Test with his off-spin.

Peiris has been knocking on the doors with good performances in domestic cricket and for Sri Lanka A who recently won a series in South Africa.

“It looks a flat wicket and we need to bat and put on a big total,” said Dhananjaya.

“We have some concerns with our lower order batting and hence we brought in Milan Rathnayake. Obviously it is a big day for Nishan Peiris making his debut.”.

New Zealand opted for an unchanged side as they try to level the series.

“You come to this part of the world and you would like to bat first as it gets tough as the game moves on,” said captain Tim Southee.

“But we saw we gave ourselves a chance in the last Test batting last here so we know we are capable of doing it again.”

(with inputs from AFP)

LINE-UP:
Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Peiris, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Wiliamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Ajaz Patel, Will O’Rourke.
Umpires: Nitin Menon, India, and Michael Gough, England.
Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza, Pakistan. Match Referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

