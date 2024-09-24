MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera set to miss rest of season with serious knee injury

The 23-year-old Mosquera was taken off on a stretcher after twisting his knee in the second half of its 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 22:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Yerson Mosquera receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against Aston Villa.
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Yerson Mosquera receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Yerson Mosquera receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Yerson Mosquera will likely miss the rest of the Premier League season after suffering a serious knee injury, the club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Mosquera was taken off on a stretcher after twisting his knee in the second half of its 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Colombia international underwent scans that revealed injuries to the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) which will shortly require surgery, with no definitive time scale on a comeback.

“We will be visiting specialists in the coming days to finalise the plan for surgery; this will take place in the next two weeks,” Wolves’ head of high-performance Phil Hayward said in a statement.

ALSO READ | ‘I always prefer facts than words’: Arteta responds to ’dark arts’ taunts by Man City

“Clearly there is a long recovery period ahead for Yerson, and the club will be providing all the support he needs to ensure a successful rehabilitation and a return to competition in due course. Time scales are difficult to state before surgery but it is highly unlikely he will feature again this season,” the statement added.

Mosquera started all five of Wolves’ Premier League games this season after spending the last campaign on loan at Villarreal in La Liga.

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League with one point from five games to sit in the relegation zone with Southampton and Everton.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz to fund Poland’s flood victims
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera set to miss rest of season with serious knee injury
    Reuters
  3. WATCH | Rohit Sharma-led India side arrives in Kanpur ahead of second Test vs Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. F1: Red Bull’s strategy chief Courtenay to join McLaren as sporting director
    Reuters
  5. IOA treasurer Yadav threatens legal action against president Usha
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera set to miss rest of season with serious knee injury
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Leeds United to expand stadium capacity to 53,000
    Reuters
  3. Manchester City’s Rodri ruled out for rest of season after sustaining ACL injury against Arsenal: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Wright blasts Man City’s Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal’s Gabriel
    Reuters
  5. Manchester City’s injured Kevin De Bruyne should be back soon, says Pep Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz to fund Poland’s flood victims
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera set to miss rest of season with serious knee injury
    Reuters
  3. WATCH | Rohit Sharma-led India side arrives in Kanpur ahead of second Test vs Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. F1: Red Bull’s strategy chief Courtenay to join McLaren as sporting director
    Reuters
  5. IOA treasurer Yadav threatens legal action against president Usha
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment